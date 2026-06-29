Awarapan 2 teaser: Emraan Hashmi returns as Shivam

Awarapan 2 is launched after 19 years of its prequel's success. The famous director Nitin Kakkar directs Awaarapan 2, and Vishesh Bhatt produces the film under the Vishesh Films banner.

Awarapan (2007), directed by Mohit Suri, featured Emraan Hashmi and Shriya Saran in the lead roles. Released on June 29, 2007, the movie didn't receive much appreciation at the time; however, it later gained cult status. The film's soundtrack is still considered one of the best.

The official Teaser of Awarapan 2 reveals the return of Emraan Hashmi as Shivam Pandit, carrying old pain and a new promise. The teaser is unveiled to mark the first film's 19th anniversary. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on August 14.

Bilal Siddiqi did the scriptwriting for this movie. Awarapan 2 is the sequel to the 2007 film Awarapan, directed by Mohit Suri. The teaser reintroduces Shivam, aka Emraan, to the audience, who says, "Dard se purana rishta hai mera (I have an old connection with pain)."

The film so far reveals the crucial character roles include Emraan Hashmi as Shivam Pandit, Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Genelia Deshmukh, and Salil Acharya as Ronnie. The film is scheduled for release in theatres on August 14.

Details in the Trailer

The teaser quickly captures the audience's attention. Emraan Hashmi is seen paying homage at the grave of Aaliyah Hamid, a lead character played by Shriya Saran in the prequel Awarapan.

The teaser further gives a glimpse of the film. The film is set in dark tones and silhouettes, with Emraan Hashmi narrating his story, evoking old-school nostalgia.

The trailer shows the intense dialogue delivered by Emraan, like "Some people's stories don't end with their consent; they are written for others". It clearly suggests that Emraan Hashmi is back to settle a score and carry the drama with emotional depth.

Besides Hashim, the film also features Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi, who play pivotal roles. They are also introduced in the teaser.

Hashmi, fighting with goons, declares that this time he will either perish or lose his Awarapan. As the cult-era reminiscing unfolds, a reprised version of "Oh Phir Aao" plays in the background throughout. The song captures the mood of the film and connects the past with the present.

Sharing the teaser of the film, Vishesh Films wrote, "The 19-year wait ends now. Shivam is back. You kept his story alive. Now he returns to take it ahead"