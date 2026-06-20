Balan: The Boy Review

What begins as a straightforward and normal search gradually transforms into a tense psychological exploration filled with secrets, trauma and unexpected revelations.

The film follows the journey of a young boy who searches for his missing mother, only to uncover the unsettling truths about his past and the people around him.

Balan: The Boy emerges as one of the most intriguing Malayalam psychological thrillers of the year, combining mystery, emotion, and suspense into a compelling cinematic experience.

Plot Synopsis

The story explores a deeply human narrative focused on identity, trauma, and resilience, and the invisible emotional baggage people carry from where they come.

The story begins with a young, single mother named Indhu, who was imprisoned for a serious crime and gave birth to her son, Balan, while serving time behind bars.

Following her release, she was terrified that her old life and past demons would catch up with her and corrupt her son.

To survive and protect Balan, she starts living a transient lifestyle, moving from town to town.

Every time they enter a new city, Indhu takes on a new name and a fake backstory. For young boy Balan, their life feels like an exciting outlaw adventure as he grows by adopting new names.

Indhu will stay in a place unless an emotional connection or relationship is formed with the people around there.

The moment a friendly shopkeeper tries to treat her like a daughter, or a local makes a marriage proposal, she'll pack up and flee that place.

The movie takes a sharp narrative turn when circumstances beyond their control violently shatter the shell they built on lies, separating Indhu and Balan.

Left entirely alone, Balan does not know his mother's original identity. As he grows into a teenage boy, the narrative shifts from a fast-paced thriller to the emotional consequences of his upbringing.

Driven by a deep longing to be reunited, Balan navigates a harsh world in search of his missing mother, a quest that forces him to uncover painful truths about his past and childhood.

Main Cast

Farzana Palathingal as Indhu

Adhisheshan K R as Young Balan

Muhammed Zinaan (Zinan) as Teenage/Older Balan

Tovino Thomas as Abbas

Dolly June as the Ammamma

Jean Paul Lal (Lal Jr.) as Pavithran KS

Girish A. D. as SI Francis Alex

The Crew Behind The Film

Chidambaram directs the film, recognised for his earlier work on directing Manjummel Boys.

Jithu Madhavan, renowned for directing Avesham, which features Fahadh Faasil in the lead role, is the writer of this film.

Cinematography is managed by Shyju Khalid, who received high praise for his innovative approach to avoiding conventional cinematic close-ups.

Sushin Shyam skillfully composed the music and score, creating an immersive and evocative atmosphere.

Fans Reactions

The fans' reactions to the movie across social media platforms are overwhelmingly positive, with audiences calling it a satisfying and emotionally heavy theatre experience.

The absolute biggest talking point online is the pre-interval and interval sequence.

Fans describe it as a gripping, intense, and goosebumps-inducing peak that beautifully transitions the movie's tone.

Viewers are celebrating the director Chidambaram, noting that he strikes again following the success of his previous direction, Manjummel Boys.

Audiences are highly praising Tovino Thomas for delivering one of his best performances of the year.

The performances of Farzana Palathingal and the child actor Adhisheshan have struck a chord with audiences.

Fans are calling it the most technically adept Malayalam film in recent years, heavily praising Sushin Shyam's haunting music and Shyju's framing.

Some casual moviegoers noted that the first 30 minutes require patience to build the world, making it a slow-burn watch that might not appeal to those seeking immediate, fast-paced commercial action.

While some fans found the second-half shift into an investigative thriller excellent and loved the unexpected plot twist, others felt it meandered.

Celebrity And Peer Response

The film is also receiving heavy praise from the film fraternities, including celebrities like Basil Joseph, who publicly stated that the core emotion connects beautifully with everyone.

Legendary filmmaker Priyadharshan and Ram Gopal Varma have highly endorsed it, with Priyadharshan calling it one of the greatest Malayalam films that will be remembered forever.

Final Verdict

Balan: The Boy is a critical triumph and a highly gripping theatrical experience.

It is widely celebrated as a masterful slow-burn psychological survival drama that serves as a milestone for Malayalam cinema.