Enhanced by Sushin Shyam's haunting background score, the visuals steadily build intrigue while revealing very little about the film's central mystery.

Running for over two-and-a-half minutes, the trailer blends eerie rural landscapes, tense chase sequences and emotional drama to create an atmosphere of mystery and unease.

The makers of Balan: The Boy have released the film's gripping trailer, offering a suspense-filled glimpse into a haunting mother-son story. Directed by Chidambaram, best known for Manjummel Boys, and written by Jithu Madhavan, the film features a cast of newcomers, with special appearances by Tovino Thomas and Girish A.D.

Mysterious Identity and Family Drama

The trailer opens with a young boy secretly climbing into a vehicle, only to be discovered and thrown out by its owner. Viewers are then introduced to his mother, an enigmatic woman who appears to live under multiple identities, including Mary Luca and Sherly. At one point, she refers to her son as Abhijeet Kumar, further deepening the mystery surrounding their lives.

As the story unfolds, it becomes evident that the woman carries deep emotional wounds and is prepared to go to extraordinary lengths to protect her child. One particularly unsettling moment sees the boy asking whether his grandmother intends to harm them, hinting at a troubled family history and unresolved trauma.

Chase and Investigation

The trailer also suggests that the mother and son are on the run, with police officers in pursuit. While the filmmakers carefully avoid revealing major plot details, a crucial clue hints that the boy could be connected to a murder investigation, either as a key witness or potentially as a suspect.

The final moments raise even more questions. A stranger confronts the mother, asking about her son's whereabouts and accusing her of burying him alongside her other victims.

The trailer closes with a striking image of the mother and son lying peacefully together on a bed. At the same time, she quietly grips a gun, creating a chilling contrast between maternal affection and looming danger.

Release and Recognition

Balan: The Boy was recently screened at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, where it reportedly received a positive response from audiences and critics. The mystery thriller is set to hit theatres on June 19, 2026.