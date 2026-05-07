Entertainment

Bandar teaser out: Bobby Deol enters Anurag Kashyap's cinematic world

The trailer of "Bandar" gives a wild glimpse of Bobby Deol as a popular rock star caught in a legal storm after a dating app controversy. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film features Sanya Malhotra, Raj B Shetty, Sapna Pabbi and others, and is set for June 5 release.

R
Ram Kumar
·2 min read
Bandar trailer out
Bandar starring Bobby Deol trailer out

The trailer of "Bandar" has been released, offering a mad, colourful and unusual glimpse into Anurag Kashyap's latest film. Headlined by Bobby Deol, the film marks his first collaboration with Kashyap and presents him in a striking offbeat role.

Bobby Deol's Rock Star Avatar

Bobby appears as a popular rock star with a massive fan following. The trailer shows him in a flashy disco avatar, grooving to a recreated version of the 1970s song "Come on Baby Dil Kisko Degi." The sequence gives the film a fun, energetic mood while also showing Bobby in a rarely seen screen space.

The Plot Twist

The story takes an unexpected turn when his character is seen on a dating app. One of his matches looks shocked after finding his profile, and the trailer hints that he swipes right based on appearances without paying much attention to the age filter.

What begins as a quirky and humorous setup soon moves into serious territory. A woman, possibly one of his matches, files a complaint against him. Bobby's character denies the allegation, but the trailer suggests that he is later arrested and spends time in custody.

Cast and Crew

The film promises a mix of dark humour, drama, chaos and Kashyap's trademark storytelling style. The strong ensemble cast includes Sanya Malhotra, Raj B Shetty, Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad, Riddhi Sen, Jitendra Joshi, Indrajeet and Nagesh Bhonsle.

Bandar is written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, known for acclaimed works such as Paatal Lok, Kohrra and Udta Punjab. The film is produced by Nikhil Dwivedi under Saffron Magicworks, with Zee Studios on board.

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Bandar is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on June 5.

Topics

new movie releases 2026

Share

Follow NewsBricks on Google News

Stay updated with the latest stories delivered to your feed

R

Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

View all articles
Loading comments...