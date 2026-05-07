The trailer of "Bandar" has been released, offering a mad, colourful and unusual glimpse into Anurag Kashyap's latest film. Headlined by Bobby Deol, the film marks his first collaboration with Kashyap and presents him in a striking offbeat role.

Bobby Deol's Rock Star Avatar

Bobby appears as a popular rock star with a massive fan following. The trailer shows him in a flashy disco avatar, grooving to a recreated version of the 1970s song "Come on Baby Dil Kisko Degi." The sequence gives the film a fun, energetic mood while also showing Bobby in a rarely seen screen space.

The Plot Twist

The story takes an unexpected turn when his character is seen on a dating app. One of his matches looks shocked after finding his profile, and the trailer hints that he swipes right based on appearances without paying much attention to the age filter.