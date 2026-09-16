Baththa Teaser Out Vijay Sethupathi Stuns in Retro Role

Vijay Sethupathi and Lijomol Jose star in the lead roles, with the other major character yet to be unveiled in the official trailer.

On Wednesday, the Baththa team revealed the teaser ahead of the launch, showcasing Vijay Sethupathi in a fresh retro setting. The teaser offers a glimpse into a new dynamic world filled with a mysterious narrative, emotional undertones, and visuals.

The makers of the film Baththa released the teaser today, offering a glimpse of his retro look and intriguing character. The film is set to release in theatres worldwide on October 1.

Balaji Tharaneetharan, famous for "Naduvula Konjam Pakatha Kanom," directed the film, in which Vijay Sethupathi also played a lead role. The winning combo is back with "Baththa", presented by well-known director Atlee.

Sai Abyankar handled the film's music, while Selvakumar S.K. handled the cinematography. R Kalaivanan handled the film's editing, and T Muthuraj worked as the production designer. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 1.

Details in the Teaser

The newly released teaser of Baththa centres on Vijay Sethupathi's main plot. The teaser shows Vijay Sethupathi as Baththa.

The teaser opens with the characters close to Baththa. The background suggests the film is set in the 1980s.

Despite his harsh nature, his daughter tearfully states she is scared and wants her father home, while his brother confidently assures everyone that Baththa will return.

Baththa is established as an aggressive, cold, and physically imposing man who frequently gets into brutal village brawls. He is portrayed as someone who fears no one, which ultimately heightens his aura.

The dialogue includes a small child saying, "Everybody is scared of him, but he isn't scared of anything." The glimpse video also shows people expecting a major crime, while the police ask if they suspect anyone, all while anonymous, mysterious vibes fill the audience.

The teaser reveals Baththa's character slightly. He is shown as a ruthless man who dominated everyone in his village and home. Every villager and his wife feared him.

In one instance, he's portrayed as a man who spoils the food served by his wife ( Lijo Mol Jose), and in another, when asked where he's been, he replied in an arrogant tone, "You shouldn't search for me. I will be found by myself.

Baththa is said to explore a story set in a historical period, focusing on its characters and the social environment of the time. The teaser keeps several aspects of the plot under wraps while building curiosity around Vijay Sethupathi's role.

The October release adds to the project's excitement. Baththa is scheduled to hit theatres on October 1, and the teaser has increased anticipation among Vijay Sethupathi's fans and Tamil cinema audiences.