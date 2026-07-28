Set during one of the darkest chapters in the Indian subcontinent's history, Batwara 1947 follows a family whose lives are shattered by violence, displacement, and the upheaval triggered by Partition.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the period drama stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles, with Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, and Abhimanyu Singh playing key supporting characters.

The trailer of 'Batwara 1947', backed by Aamir Khan Productions, was unveiled on July 28, offering a poignant first look at a story rooted in the tragic events of the 1947 Partition of India.

The film's music has been composed by A.R. Rahman, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar, adding another layer of emotional depth to the historical drama.

Produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Batwara 1947 is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on August 14, coinciding with Partition Remembrance Day.

What the Trailer Shows

The trailer blends large-scale historical events with an intimate family story, highlighting themes of courage, compassion, and hope amid widespread communal unrest.

The trailer opens on a hopeful note, with Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta portraying a married couple celebrating India's Independence. Their joy is short-lived as the announcement of Partition forces them to abandon their ancestral home and undertake a dangerous journey across the newly drawn border. As riots erupt and communities descend into chaos, Sunny's character fights relentlessly to keep his loved ones safe.

After reaching their destination, the family is allotted a haveli that is still occupied by an elderly Hindu woman, played by Shabana Azmi, who refuses to leave the home she has spent her life in.

Rather than allowing religious divisions to dictate his actions, Sunny's character chooses to protect her, standing firmly against the growing tide of hatred and violence.

One of the trailer's most memorable moments features an emotionally charged dialogue delivered by Sunny Deol: "Destroying temples is not Islam. Every child's first religion is their mother. Don't divide a mother into Hindu or Muslim. A mother is a religion in herself." The scene reinforces the film's central message that humanity should prevail over communal divisions.

The trailer also introduces Karan Deol as Sunny Deol's on-screen son, who warns their enemies that his father will stop at nothing to safeguard his family.

Through scenes of mass migration, abandoned homes, and families torn apart by conflict, the trailer captures both the devastating human cost of Partition and the resilience of those who endured it.

Themes and Message

Beyond its emotional storytelling, Batwara 1947 raises questions about identity, faith, belonging, and survival during a period when millions were uprooted from their homes.

Despite the brutality surrounding its characters, the film emphasizes compassion, coexistence, and the enduring strength of human relationships.