The film follows Ashley, played by Mamitha Baiju, who returns home after spending time abroad. Her arrival happens alongside a wedding celebration taking place next door, creating an atmosphere that brings old memories back into her life.

Directed by Girish AD, the Malayalam film takes a light-hearted approach to love, memories and second chances while keeping its focus on youthful characters and everyday situations.

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has arrived in theatres today, bringing together Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju in a fresh romantic pairing.

Among those memories is Justin, portrayed by Nivin Pauly. Ashley and Justin share a complicated past, and their earlier relationship becomes the emotional core of the story.

As the narrative unfolds, the film explores first love and whether people can find their way back to someone from their past.

The trailer had already hinted at a relationship filled with secrecy, misunderstandings and unusual situations. Justin and Ashley even pretend to be strangers despite their growing connection, setting up several moments of comedy and emotional tension.

Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju Make a Fresh Pair

One of the film's notable attractions is the chemistry between Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju. Their pairing gives the romantic portions a youthful energy, while the characters' awkward interactions and shared history provide much of the film's emotional appeal.

Girish AD continues his familiar style of focusing on young characters, ordinary situations and humour. Instead of turning the story into an intense romantic drama, the director keeps the treatment relatively easygoing and accessible.

The supporting cast also adds to the film's entertainment value, with Sangeeth Prathap, Vinay Forrt, Srindaa, Suresh Krishna and Bindu Panicker among the prominent performers.

Easygoing Romance Is the Film's Biggest Strength

The strongest aspect of Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is arguably its relaxed romantic tone. The film does not rely entirely on dramatic moments to explore love and relationships. Instead, it uses humour, character interactions and familiar situations to keep the story moving.

The first-love theme is not particularly new, but the film tries to present it freshly through comedy and the evolving relationship between Justin and Ashley.

At the same time, the film has received mixed early reactions. While some viewers have appreciated its simplicity, performances and refreshing treatment, others have criticised aspects of the screenplay and dialogues.

This divide suggests that the film's appeal may depend largely on how audiences respond to its deliberately light-hearted approach.

Music and Overall Treatment

Vishnu Vijay has composed the music for the film, adding to its romantic atmosphere. The songs and background score complement the film's youthful setting and help maintain its feel-good mood.

Rather than presenting a heavy or emotionally intense love story, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit positions itself as a feel-good entertainer built around romance, comedy and character-driven moments.

Verdict

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit works best when it embraces its simple, easygoing personality. The familiar story of first love, memories, and second chances gets an energetic treatment through humour, entertaining situations, and the chemistry between Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju.

Although the screenplay and dialogues may not work equally well for everyone, the film's refreshing tone, youthful characters and supporting performances give it enough charm to appeal to audiences looking for a light romantic entertainer.