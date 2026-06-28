He was born Krishnaswamy Bhagyaraj on January 7, 1953, near Gobichettipalayam. He arrived in the film industry carrying little more than ambition.

On Saturday, July 27, a great man who contributed his full potential to the cinema industry through his talent in various fields of the cinema industry. The director, actor, screenwriter, composer and novelist, who was 73, was brought unconscious to Apollo hospitals, where doctors, examining, declared him dead. According to reports, Bhagyaraj suffered a sudden cardiac arrest at his residence in Chennai on Saturday morning.

The Tamil Cinema Industry mourns the loss of another great, legendary director, K. Bhagyaraj, right after a couple of weeks of his master and mentor, Bharathiraja.

He first appeared in Bharathiraja's 16 Vayathinile (1977), which required him to lead a donkey across a field as a background. After two years, he became a director.

He earned the nickname "Screenplay King" for his innovative storytelling, witty dialogues, and relatable family dramas that dominated Tamil cinema during the 1980s and early 1990s

He started his film career working as an assistant to the legendary director Bharathiraja before making his directorial debut with Suvarillatha Chithirangal in 1979.

He went on to write, direct, and act in several successful films, such as:

Oru Kai Osai

Andha 7 Naatkal

Darling, Darling, Darling

Mundhanai Mudichu

Chinna Veedu

Dhavani Kanavugal

Avasara Police 100

Sundara Kandam

At his golden jubilee celebration in January 2026, with Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan in the audience, he announced that he would direct a film again, and possibly a web series.

Bagyaraj's words made the Tamil audience wait in anticipation. Still, his death news hit the Tamil audience, not only the old generation but also the recent generation, with a wave of sadness within them.

His loss is considered a great loss to the Cinema Industry, as he contributed greatly to cinema and the Tamil audience. He also allows his films to be dubbed into other languages.

Several films were remade in Telugu and Hindi across linguistic boundaries at a time when such cross-linguistic remaking was far from routine.

Awards received

K. Bhagyaraj received several prestigious awards during his illustrious career in Tamil cinema.

Awards & Recognition Award Details Filmfare Award South - Best Actor Mundhanai Mudichu (1983) Tamil Nadu State Film Award - Special Prize Oru Kai Osai (1981) Cinema Express Award - Best Story Writer Pavunnu Pavunuthan (1991) SIIMA Lifetime Achievement Award 2014

Many cinema stars and political leaders sent their condolences on the loss of the veteran director. Bhagyaraj's assistant and another great director, Partiban, visit his home with heavy hearts and tearful eyes.

Other important celebrities, like actress Suhasini, Radhika, and others, also arrived to see him one last time. Political leaders such as Edappadi Palani Samy and Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar sent their condolences to Bagyaraj's family.

With the passing of K. Bhagyaraj, Tamil cinema has lost one of its most influential storytellers, whose films entertained and inspired generations of audiences. His unique style of screenplay writing, memorable characters, and timeless family dramas will continue to live on through his vast body of work.

While the film industry mourns the loss of a legend, Bhagyaraj's contribution to Indian cinema remains immortal, ensuring that his legacy will be celebrated for years to come.