Bharathiraja was born on July 17 1941, as Chinnasamy in the Theni district and worked mainly in the Tamil film industry as a director, actor, producer, and screenwriter.

Fondly known as "Iyakunar Imayam," which roughly translates to "pinnacle among directors" or "peak of directors," he breathed his last at his residence in Neelankarai following a period of age-related illness and declining health.

Legendary filmmaker and actor Bharathiraja passed away at the age of 84 in the wee hours of June 10, 2026, in Chennai.

He made his debut with 16 Vayathinile, which starred Kamal Hassan and Sridevi in the lead roles, with Rajinikanth playing the villain, and the film went on to rule the box office at the time.

He was more popular with audiences for his filmmaking style and his realistic, sensitive portrayal of rural life.

He is the recipient of several awards, including six National Film Awards, four Filmfare Awards South, six Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, and a Nandi Award.

And in 2004, he was honoured by the Government of India with the Padma Sri Award, India's fourth-highest civilian honour.

While he was best known for his masterpieces in the Tamil film industry, he also had a significant impact on Telugu cinema.

Seethakoka Chiluka is undoubtedly his most significant achievement in Telugu cinema, featuring performances by Karthik and Mucherla Aruna.

This film won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu and earned him the Nandi Award for Best Director.

It was simultaneously shot in Tamil with the title Alaigal Oiyavathilai.

In the Tamil version, Karthik continued in the lead role while Radha was selected as the heroine.

He proceeded to direct Aradhana, a romantic musical featuring Chiranjeevi, Suhasini, and Radikaa, known for its unforgettable musical score.

Bharathiraja married Chandraleela in 1974 and had two children, Manoj Bharathiraja and Janani.

Manoj Bharathiraja was an actor who debuted in the film Taj Mahal and, unfortunately, passed away from a heart attack in 2025.

Beyond Bharathiraja's technical mastery, he was celebrated for discovering and grooming exceptional cinematic talent.

He introduced legendary actors like Radikaa, Revathi, Rekha, Radha and Karthik to the silver screen.

He is famous for renaming his leading ladies with names that begin with the letter "R".

The Bharathiraja School Of Thought

As he discovered and mentored generation-defining filmmakers like

R. Parthiban, K. Bhagyaraj, and Pandiarajan, who worked as his assistant directors, paved the way for them to embark on their own directorial journeys.

They are all collectively known in the industry as the outcomes of the "Bharathiraja School of Thought" due to their roots in his mentorship.

Actors And Filmmakers Pour In Tributes To Bid Farewell To The Ace Director

Director Arun Matheswaran has shared a poignant note reflecting on his close bond with the icon.

He stated, "We've lost more than a filmmaker. We've lost a man who lived and breathed cinema. He didn't just make films; he redefined Tamil cinema, again and again... I've lost a friend, a mentor, and a father."

Sivakumar and Suriya, the father-son duo, were among the very first to arrive at Bharathiraja's Chennai residence to pay their final emotional respects to the late director.

The veteran actor Khushbu Sundar expressed deep devastation, stating that his passing is a "gloomy cloud in Tamil cinema".

She added, "His films have been benchmarks and shall continue to be the actual school of filmmaking. He leaves behind a huge legacy for every cinema lover."

She also fondly recalled the unfulfilled dream they shared, when he joked about directing her in a film with her hair in two pigtails.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay visited his house directly to pay his last tribute, praising his monumental contribution to the state's cultural landscape. He ordered full state honours for the funeral rites.

The DMK President MK Stalin has also expressed his profound sorrow over the passing of Bharathiraja, describing the demise as a "huge and irreparable loss to Tamil Cinema and Tamil Culture"

The Final Tribute For The Ace Film Director

His family and friends have not shared details of the director's final rites. However, his remains are currently at his home in Neelankarai, allowing fans and members of the film community to pay their last respects.