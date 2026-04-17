From the grand sets to the catchy songs, every detail helps make the movie an immersive experience for viewers.

Released worldwide on April 17, 2026, the movie stars Akshay Kumar as Arjun. Beyond the famous actors, a skilled technical team has worked hard to create the spooky and funny world of Mangalpur.

Bhooth Bangla is a cinematic event that brings together some of the most talented names in Indian cinema. This film marks the legendary reunion of actor Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan after 14 long years.

The On-Screen Stars

The screen comes alive with a star-studded cast that masters both chills and chuckles. Akshay Kumar leads the team as Arjun, a man of logic who must face his fears.

He is joined by the iconic comedy kings Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Asrani, who play a trio of cowardly but hilarious family uncles trying to protect the house.

The mystery deepens with Wamiqa Gabbi as the brave sister whose wedding is at risk, and Mithila Palkar as a smart local girl who knows the village secrets.

The legendary Tabu adds grace and tension as a mysterious woman from the mansion's past. With Jisshu Sengupta playing a suspicious relative and Bijay Anand as the village head, the film offers a diverse cast that makes every scene feel grand and memorable.

The Creative Team Behind

A skilled technical team worked very hard to create the world of Mangalpur. Here are the people who made the film possible:

Producers: Akshay Kumar, Ektaa R. Kapoor, and Shobha Kapoor

Banners: Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films

Production Design: Sabu Cyril (Creator of the grand haunted mansion)

Cinematography: Divakar Mani (Creator of the dark and moody atmosphere)

Music Director: Pritam (Composer of hit dance and romantic songs)

Background Score: Ronnie Raphael (Creator of the scary sounds)

Playback Singers: Arijit Singh and Armaan Malik

A Great Mixer of Horror and Humour

The film excels in turning a classic ghost story into a thrilling race against time. It presents a world where logic meets an ancient curse, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats.

The transition from funny moments with "ghost-catching" machines to the scary atmosphere of the hidden library is handled with expert care.

The use of a thirteenth clock strike and magic mirrors creates a puzzle that feels fresh and exciting. Viewers will enjoy the way the family members act out different eras, adding a unique layer to the mystery.

The plot cleverly hides the secret of the stolen treasure until the very end, ensuring that the suspense never drops. It is a well-crafted review of how tradition and modern comedy can live together in one house.

The Box Office Success

The film has already become a massive box-office success. It earned over 100 crore rupees in its very first weekend alone. Many experts believe the film will earn an estimated 350 to 400 crore rupees by the end of its run.

Because of the huge demand, many theatres have added extra night shows to fit all the fans. It is on the way to becoming one of the highest-earning comedy films in the history of Indian cinema.

Why must people book a ticket for Bhooth Bangla?

This movie is a must-watch because it brings back the classic style of Indian comedy. It is not just a simple ghost story; it is a puzzle that keeps the audience thinking. The chemistry between the main actors is the best part of the film.

For anyone looking for a fun time with family or friends, this movie offers the best entertainment. It proves that a story can be both scary and funny at the same time.

Will the audience find the hidden cinematic treasure in this film before the final clock rings on its theatre run?