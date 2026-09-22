His appointment also immediately brought disagreements over kitchen duties and house rules.

The biggest development was Avinash emerging as the new captain after winning the captaincy task.

Yesterday's episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 was packed with captaincy drama, heated arguments, and a nomination twist.

Bigg Boss Opens The Captaincy Race

The episode began with Bigg Boss announcing that the housemates interested in competing for the captaincy could come forward.

Several contestants immediately stepped up, and Bigg Boss appreciated their willingness to take responsibility for the house.

The contestants who came forward were Shama, Avinash, Anandhi, Jason and Vinoth Babu.

Each of them was then allowed to explain why they believed they deserved to be the captain.

Shama, who had already experienced captaincy, said she wanted another opportunity to correct the mistakes she had made during her previous stint as captain.

She wanted to make sure that she handles the responsibilities better this time.

Avinash made a completely different promise. He said he wanted to change the way household duties were assigned.

According to him, girls were often assigned kitchen and vessel-washing duties, and if he became captain, he wanted boys to take those responsibilities instead.

Ananshi said that she wanted to lead the house calmly and peacefully.

She presented herself as someone who would try to maintain harmony among the housemates.

Jason meanwhile made his entry into the manifesto session in his own style.

Instead of standing like the others, he set up a chair and sat down as he spoke.

This immediately caught Muniyammal's attention.

She questioned his approach, asking how he could expect to lead the house if he was sitting down even while asking for votes.

Jason responded that, as a leader, he saw everyone as equal and considered himself no different from the other housemates.

The exchange between the two soon turned heated.

After that confrontation, Jason said he would try to correct mistakes from the previous week and lead the house responsibly.

Finally, Vinoth Babu shared his vision for the house. He promised that under his leadership, there would be no shortage of creativity, fun and interesting moments.

Avinash Wins The Captaincy Task

After the contestants shared their manifestos, the housemates voted to decide who would enter the captaincy competition.

Avinash and Vinoth Babu received the most votes, while Mukesh joined them directly because of the eviction-free pass he had won the previous week.

The trio competed in the Find the Dinosaur Egg task with their supporters.

Avinash was backed by Shathiga, Raghav, Lakshmi Priya, Prithvi, Dhanya and Muniyammal.

Vinoth Babu had Asmitha, Chandini, Anandhi, Muthazhagi and Shama on his side, while Ansar and Jason supported Mukesh.

Prithvi eventually secured the key, opened the box and handed the egg to Avinash, helping him win the task and become the new captain of the house.

Avinash Takes Charge

Avinash later took the captain's oath in the Democracy Room and promised to keep the house lively and entertaining.

Raghav was named the opposition leader.

Avinash then assigned Ansar, Mukesh, and Vinoth Babu to the kitchen team, while Jason and Kumaran were given vessel-washing duties.

However, the new responsibilities soon triggered disagreements.

Shathiga and Ansar clashed over the house rules, and another dispute broke out during dinner.

Shathiga and Lakshmi Priya initially refused to eat in protest, but they eventually joined the others after Ansar and Mukesh intervened.

Nominations Begin

The episode concluded with the nomination process.

Raghav received a direct nomination after getting the fewest stars from the previous week's opposition leader, while Muthazhagi was protected from nomination after receiving the most stars.

The housemates nominated Anandhi, Ansar, Chandini, Dhanya, Lakshmi Priya, Muniyammal and Shama.

With Raghav's direct nomination added to the equation, the episode ended with several housemates facing another tense week inside the Bigg Boss house.

The nomination phase follows Avinash's appointment as the new captain and shifts the focus from captaincy back to survival.