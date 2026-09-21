After Shathiga led the house during the first week and Shama took charge during the second week, Avinash has now stepped into the captain's role for the third week.

The latest Day 15 promos show Avinash taking over as the third captain, while a separate kitchen-related disagreement between Shathiga and Ansar creates another tense moment among the housemates.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 has entered another interesting phase with a change in leadership inside the house.

The first promo gives viewers a glimpse of the moment he officially takes responsibility as the new captain.

Avinash then takes his oath as captain. His words suggest he wants to carry out his responsibilities fairly and keep the house peaceful.

The moment suggests the new captain is ready to begin his tenure on a positive note.

Kitchen Duties Become The First Challenge

Once the captaincy ceremony ends, attention turns to the kitchen and how responsibilities are divided.

What starts as an ordinary discussion about household duties soon turns into a disagreement.

Ansar, shown handling the kitchen responsibilities, gets into a discussion with Raghav.

The issue then extends towards Shathiga and Ansar. This suggests the kitchen could become a major source of disagreement during Avinash's captaincy.

This makes the first promo particularly interesting because the contestants' disagreements follow Avinash's promise to maintain peace.

It also puts the new captain in a situation where he may have to deal with housemates who have different opinions about everyday responsibilities.

Shathiga And Ansar's Food Dispute

The second promo moves the focus directly to the kitchen. Ansar is seen serving food to the housemates.

While he is distributing rice, Shathiga asks him to give her a full bowl. The interaction doesn't go as smoothly as expected, and Shathiga appears unhappy with how her request is handled.

What starts as a seemingly simple request about food turns into a verbal disagreement.

The promo suggests the issue isn't just the quantity of rice, but also how the kitchen responsibilities are being managed.

As the discussion continues, the situation attracts the attention of other contestants.

Lakshmi Priya, Raghav, and others get involved in the growing disagreement.

Some contestants also express their displeasure regarding the food being served.

The situation heats up when contestants say they don't want Ansar to prepare or serve the food.

This adds another layer to the argument and makes the kitchen dispute a larger house issue rather than a private disagreement between two contestants.

Together, the two promos point to an episode built around new leadership, household responsibilities, and growing disagreements.

So, with Avinash now responsible for the house, it remains to be seen how he handles these disagreements and whether the kitchen issue ends with the food dispute itself or develops into a bigger conflict among the contestants.

BB Viewers can watch the episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 10, airing on Vijay Television at 9:30 PM and streaming 24/7 on JioHotstar.