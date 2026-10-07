Bigg Boss Tamil 10: B6 Twist Changes Magic Potion Task

In the first promo, the ongoing 'Magic Potion' task takes a heated turn as Jason and Avinash are seen getting into an intense argument.

While the first promo hints at an unexpected clash between Jason and Avinash, the second promo introduces a new twist to the task that could completely change how the housemates play the game.

Two promos from Day 31 of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 have been released, and the ongoing 'Magic Potion' task is once again at the centre of attention.

Their clash comes at a time when Avinash has already faced criticism inside the house for his approach to the game.

A common observation from housemates, as well as those eliminated from the show, is that Avinash allegedly listens too much to Jason instead of making his own decisions.

This has become a talking point around Avinash's game, making the argument between the two all the more surprising.

Given how closely Jason and Avinash have appeared to work together, seeing them on opposite sides of a heated exchange has caught viewers' attention.

The promo does not reveal the full reason behind their disagreement, leaving fans wondering what exactly triggered the confrontation.

Bigg Boss Introduces The B6 Twist

The second promo shifts the focus back to the 'Magic Potion' task.

The competition becomes tougher as the pairs Dhanya, Karishma and Chandni, TTF Vasan are eliminated after all ten of their life bottles are filled with the magic potion.

With the competition entering its next stage, Bigg Boss announced a fresh weapon for Round 2 of the task.

The new twist, Blue 6 or B6, lets a team pause another contestant's game after collecting six blue bricks.

This adds another strategic element to the 'Magic Potion' task, as the teams must now focus on collecting blue bricks along with protecting their life bottles.

In the promo, Prithvi and Ashmitha collect six blue bricks and reveal that they plan to use their B6 advantage to pause Avinash and Akshitha's game.

This heightens the tension around Avinash after his heated exchange with Jason in the first promo.

Tonight's episode will reveal the reason behind Jason and Avinash's argument, along with the impact of Bigg Boss introducing the new B6 advantage.

Viewers can tune in to Bigg Boss Season 10 Tamil on Vijay TV at 9:30 PM, and JioHotstar provides live streaming around the clock.