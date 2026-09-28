Bigg Boss Tamil 10: Evicted Contestants Return With Twist

Jason explained that he had not understood the task properly and had asked his teammates to choose a name for him.

Vijay Sethupathi questioned Jason about why he had been given the tag in the T-shirt task, and whether it suggested he did not contribute much inside the house.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 Day 21: A day of drama in the house, with Vijay Sethupathi questioning the contestants over their actions, putting former captain Avinash on the spot over his task selections, and introducing a major twist involving three evicted contestants.

That was how the 'Mixture Mama' tag came his way.

Vijay Sethupathi was not entirely satisfied with Jason's explanation, so he turned to Dhanya and asked her about the emotional moment when she cried after being given the 'Simply Waste' tag.

Dhanya explained that her tears were simple.

She did not believe she was 'simply waste' inside the Bigg Boss house, and the tag affected her because she felt it did not describe her contribution to the game.

Vijay Sethupathi then made his point clear to Jason: Dhanya's reaction should not be interpreted as weakness, and he reminded him that three weeks had already passed and he should have understood the nature of the game by then.

Vijay Sethupathi Questions Avinash's Spotlight Task Selections

Vijay Sethupathi next asked Avinash about the criteria he used to choose contestants for the Spotlight Task.

Avinash explained that he had selected contestants based on their participation in previous tasks.

He said he looked at those who had not taken part in any tasks during the previous two weeks.

He also said that he considered whether the contestants had participated in the 'Oru Kadhai Sollatuma' task.

Several contestants claimed that Avinash's explanation was not the whole truth.

Shathiga, in particular, questioned his reasoning and alleged that Avinash had deliberately avoided choosing some of his friends for the Spotlight task.

She specifically mentioned Jason, Kumaran, Ansar and Vinoth, claiming that Avinash did not want them to participate in the task.

Avinash maintained that his selections were based on the criteria he had already mentioned and denied that his personal relationships with the contestants influenced his decision.

However, his explanations failed to convince Vijay Sethupathi and several housemates, making the captaincy discussion a key moment of the episode.

Lakshmi Priya Opens Up After Her Eviction

The episode then moved to the stage, where Vijay Sethupathi welcomed Lakshmi Priya, who had been evicted after the housemates selected the worst performers of the Spotlight task.

Once on stage, Lakshmi Priya was asked for her opinion of the contestants still inside the house.

She gave feedback to Avinash and didn't hold back in describing him.

She called him the most non-favourite, biased, and unfair contestant, and also the former leader of the house.

Lakshmi Priya then turned her attention to Jason; she compared Avinash and Jason's relationship by saying that if Avinash was the leader of the house, Jason was effectively his brain.

Her comments added another dimension to the discussion surrounding the equation between the two contestants.

Lakshmi Priya, Javeed And Savinya Get Another Chance To Enter The House

Vijay Sethupathi then called Lakshmi Priya back onto the stage and asked her an unexpected question: whether she would like to enter the Bigg Boss house once again.

She immediately said she wanted to go back, along with her Javeed and Savinya were also allowed to re-enter the Bigg Boss house.

But the three contestants returned with a task.

Vijay Sethupathi handed each of them a rope and instructed them to tie one end to themselves and the other end to a housemate whom they believed was unfit to remain in the house.

Savinya chose Ashmitha, explaining her decision: she felt Ashmitha wasn't brave enough inside the house.

Lakshmi Priya chose Kumaran, saying he was too quiet inside the house and didn't do enough to make his presence felt in the game.

Javeed chose Dhanya; he said that Dhanya appeared to be treating the Bigg Boss house almost like a vacation spot. He felt that she mostly sat around watching other contestants play instead of actively participating in the game.

Another Surprise Awaits Housemates

Just when the episode appeared to be coming to an end, Vijay Sethupathi introduced one more surprise.

He brought out a suitcase and revealed its contents to the housemates.

Inside were three eviction-free passes; he explained that the passes would remain valid until the 10th week and could be used only once.

The announcement immediately sparked curiosity among the housemates, as the passes could become a major advantage in the coming weeks.

With new contestants returning, fresh accusations being made, and a new advantage introduced into the game, Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 Day 21 ended on a note that could change the dynamics inside the house in the coming days.

Viewers can catch Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 on Vijay TV every day at 09:30 PM, and the 24/7 live stream is available on JioHotstar.