The ongoing task has already become a major talking point because of the rivalries and strategies emerging between the contestants.

The episode continued from Day 31, as the housemates battled to protect their life bottles and find ways to weaken their opponents.

The Magic Potion task continued to create tension inside the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 house on Day 32, with disagreements over the rules, Avinash's strategic moves, and an unexpected golden brick twist that kept the competition intense.

Magic Potion Task Rules Spark Confusion

Ansar and Shathiga's team was paused for one round of the Magic Potion task; under the task rules, a paused team must remain inactive for that round.

Other contestants were not allowed to take bricks from that team's collection or fill its life bottles with magic potion.

Likewise, the paused team could not take bricks from other teams or fill their life bottles.

However, Muthazhagi took Ansar and Shathiga's bricks before realising they were paused and tried to return them.

Shathiga confronted her over the incident, but both contestants were at fault; Muthazhagi should not have taken the bricks.

At the same time, Shathiga should have avoided arguing over them, as their team was supposed to remain inactive for that round.

Instead of settling the matter calmly, the situation turned into another disagreement inside the house.

The incident highlighted how easily confusion over the rules can spark arguments when the competition intensifies.

Bigg Boss Introduces The Golden Brick Twist

Just before the third round of the Magic Potion task, Bigg Boss introduced the Golden Brick twist, allowing the team that collected it to take one life from another team and restore one life to a different team, even bringing an eliminated team back into the task.

Avinash collected the Golden Brick and chose to take one life from Prithvi and Ashmitha's team and give it to Shama and Vinoth Babu's team, whose life bottles were already filled with magic potion.

His decision revived Shama and Vinoth Babu while weakening Prithvi and Ashmitha's position.

A Strategic Day In Bigg Boss Tamil 10

Day 32 of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 featured strategic moves, disagreements, and an unexpected twist.

While Avinash's actions targeted strong competitors and revived an eliminated team, the golden brick made the task more unpredictable, raising questions about whether his strategy would help him or create new rivalries.

Viewers can watch Bigg Boss Season 10 Tamil on Vijay TV at 9:30 PM, while JioHotstar offers 24/7 live viewing.