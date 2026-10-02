The change brought plenty of excitement inside the house, but the fun quickly turned into arguments as food orders piled up and the kitchen team struggled to keep up.

Those who were guests in the first round of the hotel task were now made hotel staff, while the contestants who had previously served them were guests.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 Day 25 saw a major twist in the ongoing hotel task as Bigg Boss introduced Hotel Task 2.0, reversing the housemates' roles.

Hotel Task 2.0 Begins

The new hotel staff welcomed the guests with garlands as they entered BB Hotel 2.0.

Soon after, the guests began placing their food orders, putting the kitchen team under pressure.

Dhanya and Javeed were assigned the cooking duty and had to handle everything from preparing the food to washing the vessels.

With several orders coming in, the workload quickly became challenging. Jason and Mukesh were among the guests who placed orders, and Dhanya noted their requests.

However, the guests became impatient because the food took longer than expected.

The hotel also had a spa section, with Ashmitha and Savinya providing massages responsibly.

While some guests enjoyed the spa services, the kitchen team continued working on the food orders.

Jason Argues With Lakshmi Priya

The delay in serving the food led to a heated argument between Jason and Lakshmi Priya, the BB Hotel 2.0 Manager.

Jason asked Lakshmi Priya to ensure that Dhanya and Javeed prepared the food quickly, arguing that she should take responsibility as the manager.

Their discussion soon turned into a heated exchange. As the food took longer, several guests questioned Dhanya and Javeed.

Despite the criticism, the duo remained focused on their work and continued preparing the orders.

Hotel Task 2.0 Changes The House Dynamics

Day 25 of Bigg Boss Season 10 Tamil saw Hotel Task 2.0 bring excitement and tension into the Bigg Boss house.

The pressure on Dhanaya and Javeed, and Jason's argument with Lakshmi Priya, became the episode's major moments.

What started as a fun role reversal quickly became a test of patience for both the guests and the hotel staff.

Viewers can tune in to Vijay TV at 9:30 PM to watch Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10, while the 24/7 live stream is available on JioHotstar.