The housemates tried to console both Jason and TTF Vasan, while opposition leader Muniyammal continued to support Vasan.

What started as an argument over where to keep the slippers turned serious after TTF Vasan made remarks about leader Akshitha that upset Jason.

The 30th day of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 began with the continuation of the previous day's clash between Jason and TTF Vasan.

The contestants later tried to calm Muniyammal as well, and the situation eventually settled down.

Muniyammal and Avinash Argument

The next major argument involved Muniyammal and Avinash.

While the housemates were having food, Muniyammal tried to hit a housefly with a mat near the dining table.

Avinash objected to the way she was handling the mat and asked her to keep it properly.

Muniyammal refused, and what seemed like a minor disagreement soon turned into a heated argument.

As Muniyammal is the opposition leader, some members of her team supported her, leading to further heated exchanges between them and Avinash.

Bigg Boss Introduces the Magic Potion Task

Bigg Boss then introduced the Magic Potion task, in which nine teams, each with two contestants, competed against each other.

Each team had a life station with 10 bottles. Whenever a magic potion was poured into a bottle, the team lost one life.

A team would be eliminated if all 10 bottles were filled.

To obtain the magic potion, the contestants had another task: collect blue, green, and red bricks from a conveyor belt.

A team that collected all three colours could obtain the potion and use it to fill another team's life bottles.

The first team to be eliminated would also face a severe punishment.

The teams were:

Team 1: Shathiga and Ansar

Team 2: Avinash and Akshitha

Team 3: Muniyammal and Muthazhagi

Team 4: Prithvi and Ashmitha

Team 5: TTF Vasan and Chandni

Team 6: Dhanya and Karishma

Team 7: Lakshmi Priya and Raghav

Team 8: Vinoth and Shama

Team 9: Jason and Mukesh

The task quickly became physical as the contestants competed to collect the coloured bricks and protect their life stations.

At least one bottle from every team was eventually filled, except Jason and Mukesh's team, which managed to protect all its bottles for a long time.

After several attempts, Ansar finally filled one of Jason and Mukesh's life bottles with the magic potion.

The other housemates appreciated his effort and tactics.

Day 30 therefore ended on a high note, combining heated arguments, team politics, and an action-packed physical task.

Viewers can catch Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 on Vijay TV at 9:30 PM, while JioHotstar offers 24/7 live viewing.