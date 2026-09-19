Muniyammal was in charge of the living room and required anyone entering it to complete a task.

While Javeed Sheriff's exit became a major talking point, Prithivi's brief stint as the king of the house also grabbed attention.

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 10 delivered unusual punishments, heated disagreements, an unexpected elimination, and a sudden shift in the house hierarchy.

When Shathiga and Vinoth entered without doing one, she asked them to kneel and walk around the table.

Shathiga refused, saying she had entered with the leader's permission, while Vinoth accepted and completed the task.

Mukesh then asked the housemates if they found the task funny, but they said no, highlighting how Muniyammal's approach was beginning to annoy them.

Avinash Ratings Change The Fate Of Two Captains

Another important moment came when Bigg Boss asked Avinash to rate the kitchen and cleaning teams.

The team with the lowest rating would have its captain nominated for the following week, while the highest-rated team's captain would get a chance to compete in the next leadership task.

Avinash gave the cleaning team three stars, pointing out that several areas of the house were not clean and that the contestants were not showing enough interest in cleaning.

He gave the kitchen team five stars for consistently preparing food and ensuring it was available for everyone.

As a result, Raghav, the cleaning team's captain, entered next week's nomination, while Muthazhagi, the kitchen team's captain, earned a place in the next leadership task.

Prithvi Becomes King, But Mukesh Takes Over

The Cheese House task brought a major twist when Prithvi won and became the king of the house.

He chose Chandini, Muthazhagi and Manivannan as his three servants.

However, Prithvi's reign was short-lived. Bigg Boss asked the housemates to select the best performers of the task, and they chose Prithvi and Mukesh.

Based on this selection, Mukesh took over as the king, while Chandini, Muthazhagi, and Manivannan continued as the three servants. Prithivi's time as king therefore ended almost as quickly as it began.

Muniyammal And Ananthi Sent To Jail

The Cheese House task also had consequences for the worst performers. The housemates selected Muniyammal and Ananthi, sending both to jail.

For Muniyammal, this came on a day when she was already in the spotlight over the unusual task she gave Shathiga and Vinoth.

Javeed Sheriff Eliminated From Bigg Boss Tamil 10

The episode also marked the end of Javeed Sheriff's journey in Bigg Boss Tamil 10.

Under this season's new elimination format, contestants play a bigger role in deciding who leaves the house, instead of relying mainly on public voting.

Three contestants entered the danger zone this week, and the housemates' votes ultimately led to Javeed's elimination.

His early exit also highlighted the impact of the show's new elimination format, which gives housemates a bigger say in contestants' fate.

With nominations, leadership opportunities, jail duties, and shifting power all coming into play, the latest episode has certainly left the housemates with plenty to deal with in the days ahead.

Viewers can catch all the drama, emotions and unexpected twists of Bigg Boss on Vijay TV every day at 09:30 pm.

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