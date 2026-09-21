But before the eviction announcement, Vijay Sethupathi had plenty to address inside the house.

Host Vijay Sethupathi announced Manivannan's exit during Sunday's episode, bringing an early end to the journey of one of the season's common man contestants.

The second week of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 ended on an emotional note as common contestant Manivannan was evicted from the show following the public voting process.

Sunday's episode largely revolved around the controversies that erupted during the Cheese House task, with the host questioning several contestants about physical aggression, conflicting versions of incidents, and how they handled their fellow housemates during the competition.

Vijay Sethupathi Questions Shama And Jason

The episode began with Vijay Sethupathi revisiting the clash between Shama and Jason during the Cheese House task.

Shama was questioned about Jason grabbing and throwing her away from the Cheese House.

Vijay Sethupathi appreciated her for handling the incident sportingly without making a major complaint.

He then questioned Jason about his aggressive approach and asked why he needed to be so harsh when it could hurt another contestant. He warned Jason to understand the limits of physical play.

The Cheese House challenge had already created considerable tension among the contestants, with earlier previews also highlighting the dispute between Jason and Shama during the task.

Anandhi And Ashmitha Give Different Versions

Vijay Sethupathi then questioned Anandhi and Ashmitha about their clash during the task.

Anandhi claimed Ashmitha had stood on her neck, leaving her unable to speak properly.

Ashmitha denied this and said Anandhi had stepped on her neck while trying to secure her position.

Anandhi also claimed that she had dragged Jason but stopped when he said it was hurting.

Jason strongly disputed Anandhi's version. He described her account as a major lie and then revealed another conversation he said they had.

Jason Reveals Anandhi's Alleged Deal

According to Jason, Anandhi approached him with an idea to agree to the task.

Jason said Anandhi had suggested that if one of them obtained the eviction-free pass, that person would eventually be safe.

At the same time, she believed the other contestants would not necessarily protect her because she was a newcomer to the house.

Jason said he rejected the proposal and wanted to play the game on his own.

According to his account, he said he did not want to make such an agreement and preferred to play his own game.

When Vijay Sethupathi asked Anandhi about Jason's claim, she said she had indeed tried to agree.

That admission added another layer to the already heated discussion surrounding the Cheese House task.

Anandhi Gets A Warning Over Her Comments About Ashmitha

Anandhi was accused of trying to persuade Ashmitha to give up her position by pointing out that Ashmitha was physically weaker while Anandhi considered herself physically stronger.

Vijay Sethupathi immediately warned Anandhi against describing another contestant as weak and herself as strong, calling such an approach inappropriate.

Anandhi then apologised to Ashmitha for the comments.

Lakshmi Priya And Anandhi's Dispute

Vijay Sethupathi next questioned Lakshmi Priya about her actions during the task.

Lakshmi Priya accused Anandhi of stepping on her neck, which Anandhi denied before becoming emotional.

He then questioned Lakshmi Priya about dragging Anandhi and making her fall.

Lakshmi Priya admitted that her actions were brutal and wrong and said she had tried several times to apologise.

Vijay Sethupathi then asked whether she had apologised to Anandhi.

Lakshmi Priya said she had tried several times to apologise and start a conversation, but claimed Anandhi had not given her an opportunity and had avoided her.

Anandhi, meanwhile, said that she did not remember exactly what had happened at that particular moment.

The discussion eventually turned into a broader lesson about how contestants were approaching the tasks.

Vijay Sethupathi warned Anandhi against playing aggressively and also cautioned her against manipulating situations or other contestants to serve her own interests.

Javeed Sheriff Returns To The Stage

Another key segment featured Javeed Sheriff, who had already left the Bigg Boss house after the housemates voted him out following the 'Oru Kadhai Sollatuma' task.

After leaving the house, Javeed spoke about several contestants and shared his impressions of their behaviour inside.

He made critical observations about contestants, including Avinash, Mukesh, Lakshmi Priya, and Dhanya.

Lakshmi Priya, in particular, became a major target of his criticism.

Javeed accused her of showing different sides to different people and also alleged that she had backstabbed him during his time inside the house.

His comments added another layer to the discussions surrounding Lakshmi Priya.

Manivannan's Eviction Leaves Ansar Emotional

After all the discussion, the biggest moment of the night arrived,

Manivannan was announced as the contestant eliminated through public voting.

His exit came just days after he entered the house as a common man contestant, making his journey considerably shorter than that of the other contestants who had been part of the show from the beginning.

The eviction was particularly emotional for Ansar, who was visibly upset by Manivannan's departure.

The friendship between the two had become one of Manivannan's memorable connections inside the house, and Ansar's emotional reaction showed how much the eviction affected him.

Manivannan Leaves The House With A Message

After stepping out of the Bigg Boss house, Manivannan also had something to tell the contestants continuing their journey.

His advice was centred on participation. He encouraged the housemates to speak up and make their presence felt, particularly those contestants who had not yet had much to say or had remained relatively quiet during the opening weeks.

His message was essentially that every contestant should make an effort to participate, rather than letting the competition pass them by silently.

The second week has already produced multiple evictions, task controversies, and shifting relationships, and Sunday's episode made it clear that Vijay Sethupathi will continue to closely watch the contestants' behaviour during physical tasks in the weeks ahead.