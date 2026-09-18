Bigg Boss Tamil 10: Muniyammal's Task Leaves Vinoth in a Fix

Today's promo has shifted the focus to Muniyammal, who is seen taking charge of the living room.

The Democracy Room once again became the centre of attention, while today's promo has already given viewers another interesting moment to look forward to.

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 10 had a mix of unexpected appreciation and heated arguments inside the house.

As the person in charge, Muniyammal sets a condition: anyone who wants to enter the living room must complete a task.

When Vinoth tries to enter, she gives him an unusual challenge: he has to kneel and walk a certain distance before he can enter.

The short promo has already created curiosity about how Vinoth will react to Muniyammal's task and whether the situation will turn into another argument inside the house.

Heated Exchange Inside The Democracy Room

The Democracy Room once again witnessed a heated discussion, particularly between Vinoth, Shama and Javeed.

Vinoth and Javeed continued to question Shama about her decisions and how she was handling her responsibilities as the house leader.

However, Shama appeared to avoid answering some of their questions directly, with her position and the power attached to the leadership role becoming an important part of the argument.

The previous promo had already highlighted the confrontation, and viewers finally got to see the exchange play out in the episode.

The Democracy Room has been presented as a key part of the season's format, allowing contestants to question and challenge decisions made inside the house.

Shama And Muniyammal Clash

The tension did not stop with Vinoth and Javeed.

Muniyammal also got into a heated argument with Shama after she was not allowed to speak inside the Democracy Room.

Muniyammal wanted to put forward her views, but Shama did not allow her to speak then.

This led to another confrontation between the two contestants and added to the growing disagreement over Shama's leadership.

Ansar Changes His Stand On The Housework

One notable moment from yesterday's episode was Ansar's reaction to the work done by the cleaning and kitchen teams.

As the Opposition Leader, Ansar has often been critical of the teams and usually gave them fewer than three stars.

However, this time viewers saw a completely different side of him.

Ansar genuinely appreciated the efforts of both the cleaning and the kitchen teams.

He was particularly positive about the food, and his reaction stood out because it differed from the criticism he had previously directed at the house teams.

As tensions inside the house continue to build, Shama's leadership remains a major point of discussion among the contestants.

Muniyammal's increasing involvement in house responsibilities is also creating new situations and disagreements.

Meanwhile, today's promo adds another twist, with Muniyammal giving Vinoth an unusual task.

As the housemates continue to question each other and challenge decisions, the upcoming episodes are likely to bring more heated moments and unexpected confrontations.

Viewers can catch Bigg Boss Tamil 10 on Vijay TV at 09:30 PM, and follow the house around the clock through the 24/7 live stream on JioHotstar.