For the cleaning department, Raghav awarded the team three stars. He explained that the team's cleaning work had not been up to the mark, so he could not give them a higher rating.

The episode began with Opposition Leader Raghav evaluating the kitchen and cleaning teams' work in the house.

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 10 delivered plenty of action inside the house, with Raghav's star ratings, a heated discussion in the Democracy Room, and the Spotlight task as the episode's main talking points.

The kitchen team, however, received four stars.

Raghav appreciated the kitchen members for preparing the food properly and ensuring that meals were served to the housemates on time.

However, his decision to stop at four stars soon became a major point of discussion in the Democracy Room.

Avinash Introduces A New Rule In The Democracy Room

When the housemates entered the Democracy Room, Captain Avinash introduced a new rule for the proceedings.

He explained that discussion could naturally become heated, but the housemates needed to maintain discipline during the proceedings.

Under the new rule, whenever there was a heated exchange, Avinash would bang the gavel on the table; once the gavel struck, everyone was expected to remain silent.

He also asked the housemates to complete the proceedings without letting every disagreement turn into a major argument.

But the new rule did not prevent tensions from rising.

Ansar Questions Raghav Over the Four-Star Rating

During the discussion, Ansar questioned Raghav about his decision to award the kitchen team only four stars.

Ansar wanted to know what the opposition team considered a five-star performance.

He argued that if a department had completed its work properly, there should be a clear reason not to give it the maximum rating.

Heated Exchange Between the Two Sides

The conversation quickly intensified, with Ansar raising his voice as he questioned Raghav.

Other members of the ruling side, including Jason and Muniyammal, also joined the discussion.

They questioned the opposition's team approach to the ratings and pointed out that even Bigg Boss had instructed the housemates to award five stars when a department performed well.

This disagreement over the rating eventually turned into a heated exchange between the ruling and opposition teams.

Spotlight Task Brings A New Challenge

The focus then shifted to the Spotlight task, which brought another round of competition among the housemates.

As part of the task, the leader of the house should select contestants to perform in the spotlight task.

After their performances, the leader should identify the three weakest performers.

From those three, the housemates would eventually eliminate one.

In the first round, Shathiga, Mukesh, Muniyammal, Chandni, Ashmitha, and Anandhi were selected to perform.

Among them, Mukesh, Muniyammal, and Anandhi were identified as the three contestants with the weakest performances in that round.

In the next round, Lakshmi Priya and Muthazhagi were selected to perform.

After their performance, both the contestants were selected as the worst performers.

The decision immediately caught Shathiga's attention; she went directly to Avinash and questioned him about the basis for selecting Lakshmi Priya and Muthazhagi as the worst performers.

Avinash maintained that the decision was based solely on their performance in the Spotlight task.

However, his explanation did not end the disagreements.

Episode Ends With Shathiga And Avinash In A Heated Arguments

The episode ended with Shathiga and Avinash in a heated argument over the Spotlight task decision.

With disagreements emerging over everything from department ratings to task performances, the latest episode once again left several questions hanging for the upcoming proceedings in the Bigg Boss Tamil 10 house.

Viewers can catch Bigg Boss Season 10 Tamil on Vijay TV, while the house's 24/7 is streaming live on JioHotstar.