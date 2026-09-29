The episode began with Muniyammal, Ansar, and Jason trying to irritate Dhanya, who was tied to Javeed for the rope task.

What began as a task soon turned emotional for Dhanya, then took an unexpected turn during the nominations, followed by a heated clash during the rope task.

The 22nd day of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 was tense as the ongoing rope task pushed the contestants' patience to the limit.

As only three of the six tied housemates would remain in the house, the trio tried to test Dhanya's patience.

Frustrated by their constant disturbance, Dhanya told them they would understand her situation only when they were tied to someone themselves.

Later, Dhanya broke down in tears over the comments and incidents during the task.

Open Nominations Bring Another Twist

The next major development was the open nomination process.

Since the house had entered its fourth week, Bigg Boss announced that contestants would openly nominate their fellow housemates.

During the process, Shama, Avinash, Jason, Ashmitha, Kumaran, Dhanya, and Raghav were named in the open nominations.

However, Bigg Boss later revealed that there would be no nominations, leader, or Democracy Room in the fourth week, surprising the housemates and the audience.

Bigg Boss House Turns Into A Hotel

The episode then moved into a completely different setting as the Bigg Boss house was transformed into a hotel.

The housemates were given the roles of hotel staff, while the six rope-bound contestants became the hotel's guests.

As part of the task, the workers were expected to serve the guests and provide a luxurious experience.

But the task did not remain peaceful for long.

Dhanya and Mukesh Clash

Dhanya and Mukesh got into a heated argument, and the situation gradually grew more intense.

Mukesh became visibly frustrated during the confrontation and said several harsh words to Dhanya.

The argument became one of the episode's major talking points and added another layer of tension to an already chaotic day.

With the disagreement between Dhanya and Mukesh escalating, Bigg Boss Tamil 10 Day 22 came to an end, leaving viewers wondering how the two would deal with each other as the hotel task continued.

Catch all the action from Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 every day at 9:30 PM on Vijay TV, with uninterrupted 24/7 streaming on JioHotstar.