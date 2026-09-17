In the promo, Javed and Vinoth question Shama over her approach as the captain.

This time, the discussion moves away from the usual task-related arguments and into the Deemocracy Room, where Shama's leadership decisions and how she handles the housemates come under scrutiny.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 is heading into another tense episode, and the latest promo has put second-week captain Shama at the centre of a sharp confrontation.

The discussion focuses on whether a leader can use other housemates to achieve her own objectives, particularly in the nomination process.

Shama's Leadership Comes Under The Spotlight

Shama became the captain of the Bigg Boss house for the second week after the captaincy process.

Her appointment came at a key point in the season, as the house entered its first major nomination phase and ten contestants faced eviction.

The latest promo now shows fellow contestants questioning her leadership.

Inside the Democracy Room, Javed directly challenges Shama about her role as a leader.

His question centres on whether she is leveraging other housemates to achieve her objectives.

The issue appears connected to the nomination process, making the discussion more than a simple disagreement about day-to-day captaincy.

Vinoth then takes the discussion one step further.

He questions whether using people to fulfil one's own objectives can really be considered democracy.

This is where the argument becomes particularly interesting because the disagreement is no longer simply about who did what during a task.

The contestants are debating the meaning of leadership itself. The most attention-grabbing portion of the promo comes when Shama responds to Vinoth's question.

When the issue of whether this amounts to democracy is raised, Shama says yes.

She then emphatically slams the gavel on the table as she speaks. That gesture adds intensity to the exchange.

Rather than presenting the disagreement as a quiet discussion between housemates, the promo portrays a visibly charged confrontation with Shama standing by her position. At the same time, Javed and Vinoth keep challenging her.

The brief promo doesn't reveal everything that happens before or after this exchange.

Still, it clearly establishes the central conflict: Javed and Vinoth question Shama's methods as captain, while Shama seems unwilling to accept their criticism.

What Was The Cheese House Task About?

The task becomes the central source of tension in this part of the season.

The basic premise involves contestants trying to retain their position in the challenge while others compete for survival.

Because contestants have to occupy and protect their positions physically, the task naturally creates situations where participants come into close contact.

The major confrontation connected to the task involved Jason and Shama.

During the task, Shama is seen trying to move away from her position.

Jason then grabs her and pulls her back, preventing her from leaving the area.

The two continue to hold their positions as the situation escalates. The disagreement turns verbal.

Jason makes a sharp remark toward Shama, and Shama responds with a sarcastic retort.

The exchange takes place in front of other contestants, who watch the confrontation unfold.

Shama faces a multi-front rebellion early in her campaign.

The transition from a 'Common Man' contestant to a house leader has triggered deep friction within the house.

While Javed and Vinoth's targeted interrogation undermines her strategic command behind closed doors, her aggressive clash with Jason proves she won't back down under pressure.

Shama must either adapt her authority to earn the house's respect or prepare for heavy target backlash and immediate nominations in the coming week.

BB Viewers can watch the episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 10, airing on Vijay Television at 9:30 PM and streaming 24/7 on JioHotstar.