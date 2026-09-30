In the first promo, Bigg Boss asks the housemates who didn't properly use the luxury facilities in the hotel task; Savinya and Ashmitha are named.

At the same time, a surprise ₹5 lakh cash box is introduced in the house, leaving the contestants with a major decision.

The Day 24 promos of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 bring more tension to the ongoing hotel task, with Savinya and Ashmitha once again at the centre of attention.

The housemates feel the duo have shown little interest in the hotel responsibilities and instead focus on their separate rope task.

Savinya and Ashmitha are one of the three pairs with their hands tied with a rope, and the task requires them to make the other person cut the rope with scissors.

While they are also expected to participate in the hotel task as guests, the two have been concentrating more on the rope challenge.

As a result, the five-foot rope tied around their hands is reduced to three feet, leaving them with less room to move and increasing their frustration.

Their clash intensifies, making their confrontation the main highlight of the promo.

₹5 Lakh Cash Box Creates A New Twist

In the second promo, a suitcase is placed in front of the housemates, and the three rope-task pairs are asked to stand beside it.

Bigg Boss announces that for the first time in all the seasons of Bigg Boss Tamil, a ₹5 lakh cash box task has been introduced in the fourth week.

When the six housemates are asked who would take the cash box, Kumaran raises his hand, showing he is willing to accept it.

However, the promo ends without revealing whether he actually takes the money.

Along with the growing clash between Savinya and Ashmitha, the sudden introduction of the ₹5 lakh cash box adds another interesting twist to Day 24.