The episode began with the wildcard contestants in the captaincy task, with TTF Vasan, Akshitha Ashok, and Karishma Sama competing to become the fifth-week captain.

With the three wildcard contestants now becoming an important part of the game, the dynamics inside the house appeared to be changing rapidly.

The 29th day of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 began with the much-awaited captaincy task, but what followed was a day packed with arguments, disagreements, and tension between the housemates.

Before the task, the three contestants shared their manifestos; Karishma said she would not repeat what she considered Shama's poor captaincy.

TTF Vasan promised equality and fairness for everyone, while Akshitha said she would seek the housemates' opinions before making decisions

In the captaincy task, the other housemates had to collect balls and give them to the contestant they supported.

Akshitha received 271 balls

Karishma got 40 balls

TTF Vasan received 16 balls

With the most balls, Akshitha became captain for Week 5.

Team Assignments

After becoming captain, Akshitha placed Muniyammal, Ansar, Mukesh, Shathiga, Dhanya, TTF Vasan, and Karishma Sama in the opposition team, with Muniyammal as its leader.

The remaining teammates formed the ruling team.

Lakshmi Priya became the kitchen team head, with Ashmitha and Chandni as her teammates.

Prithvi headed the cleaning team, along with Raghav, Shama, Avinash, Jason, Vinoth, and Muthazhagi.

Jason was also appointed as Akshitha's advisor.

Ruling and Opposition Teams Clash

In the Democracy Room, the ruling team introduced new rules.

Housemates carry their water bottles wherever they go

The ruling team would eat first, followed by the opposition team

The opposition team strongly rejected their rules, leading to a heated argument between the two groups and highlighting the growing tension between them.

Nomination Process

TTF Vasan and Karishma, as new wild card contestants, could not be nominated by the other housemates.

Akshitha was also protected from nomination because she was the captain and a wild card contestant.

Avinash, Chandni, Dhanya, Jason, Lakshmi Priya, Muthazhagi, Raghav, and Shama were all nominated for the fifth-week nomination.

TTF Vasan And Jason Clash Over Slippers

The biggest confrontation of the day came when TTF Vasan and Jason argued over where to keep slippers.

Jason objected to slippers being brought into a particular area and told Dhanya they would be thrown away if someone brought them there.

Vasan objected to Jason's approach, and the argument grew more aggressive.

The other housemates eventually intervened and pulled them apart.

Day 29 ended with Akshitha taking charge as captain, the house divided into ruling and opposition teams, and tension rising after clashes over the new rules and the slipper issue involving TTF Vasan and Jason.

Viewers can watch Bigg Boss Season 10 Tamil on Vijay TV at 9:30 PM, and the 24/7 live stream is available on JioHotstar.