Bigg Boss Tamil 10: Akshitha Faints, Food Fight Sparks Chaos

Akshitha, who belongs to the Mining Mafia team, was seen participating energetically and putting in considerable effort during the game.

One of the most concerning moments in the Day 54 promos was Akshitha fainting during the ongoing weekly task.

The latest Day 54 promos of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 have given viewers glimpses of another eventful day inside the house, with a contestant fainting during the weekly task, a major food-related clash between the two teams, and an intense argument over providing necessities to the jail inmates.

However, while playing the task, she suddenly collapsed and fell unconscious on the floor, leaving the other contestants concerned.

She was subsequently taken to the confession room, where doctors examined her.

Muniyammal's Entry Into The House Creates Chaos

Another major highlight of the Day 54 promos was the chaos that erupted after Muniyammal entered the house without permission.

As part of the ongoing Quick Gun Cowboys vs Mining Mafia task, the two teams were given different responsibilities and areas to occupy based on their performances.

Since the Mining Mafia team had lost all the games played so far, its members were instructed to remain in the garden area.

Meanwhile, the Quick Gun Cowboys, who had won all their games, were given the privilege of staying inside the house.

Muniyammal, who belongs to the Mining Mafia team, entered the house despite the restrictions, without obtaining permission from the Quick Gun Cowboys.

This immediately created tension inside the house.

The disagreement soon escalated when members of the Quick Gun Cowboys team threw the Mining Mafia team's food items into the swimming pool.

The incident did not sit well with the opposing team, leading to a heated argument between Mukesh and Jason.

What started as a disagreement over Muniyammal's entry soon turned into another major confrontation between the contestants.

TTF Vasan Supports Dhanya And Karishma In Jail, Avinash Opposes His Decision

Another highlight of the Day 54 promos showed TTF Vasan bringing a blanket to Dhanya and Karishma, who were sent to jail after being named the week's worst performers.

However, Avinash disagreed with his decision to provide them with a blanket and water, leading to a heated argument between the two.

TTF Vasan stood by his decision, saying that even though they were in jail as part of the task, Dhanya and Karishma were human beings who deserved necessities.

What Will Happen In Tonight's Episode?

With Akshitha fainting during the task, Muniyammal's entry sparking chaos, food being thrown into the swimming pool, and the argument between TTF Vasan and Avinash, the Day 54 promos have teased plenty of drama.

Tonight's episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 will reveal how these incidents unfold, whether Akshitha recovers and returns to the task, and what action Bigg Boss takes.

Viewers can watch Bigg Boss Season 10 Tamil on Vijay TV, while JioHotstar offers 24/7 live viewing.