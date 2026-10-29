The latest promos focus on the task between the Quick Gun Cowboys and Mining Mafia teams.

From a clash between Akshitha and TTF Vasan to a serious argument between Ansar and Vinoth, the promos hint at another episode filled with tension and drama.

The Day 52 promos of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 have sparked fresh controversy inside the house, as the ongoing Quick Gun Cowboys versus Mining Mafia task turns into a heated confrontation.

As part of the challenge, the Quick Gun Cowboys attempt to take food supplies from the Mining Mafia team, which controls the house, including the kitchen.

The garden area belongs to the Quick Gun Cowboys for the task.

As the Quick Gun Cowboys begin taking food items from the Mining Mafia team, tensions rise between the contestants.

What starts as a team challenge soon turns into a heated confrontation, with housemates getting caught up in the struggle over food and control of the kitchen.

Akshitha's Clash With TTF Vasan Sparks Red Card Demands

The biggest talking point from the promos is the confrontation between Akshitha and TTF Vasan.

While the Quick Gun Cowboys are taking food supplies from the Mining Mafia team, Akshitha is seen getting into a physical confrontation with Vasan involving a vessel.

The incident drew attention because of the physical nature of the clash, with the argument escalating as the contestants continued to challenge each other during the task.

After the promo, viewers reportedly called for Akshitha to receive a red card, expressing anger over the incident on social media.

The controversy has once again raised questions about how contestants should behave when a task becomes physically aggressive.

However, the promos alone don't show what action Bigg Boss will take against Akshitha, leaving viewers waiting to see how the incident unfolds in the full episode.

Ansar And Vinoth Get Into A Heated Argument

Another major highlight of the Day 52 promos is the heated argument between Quick Gun Cowboys member Ansar and Mining Mafia member Vinoth.

During the food raid, Ansar points out what he believes the Mining Mafia team has damaged, while Vinoth continues to defend his teammates.

Their disagreement further increases the tension between the two teams. The Day 52 promos suggest that the task is becoming increasingly tense.

While Akshitha's clash with TTF Vasan sparks demands for a red card, Ansar and Vinoth's argument adds to the drama.

Viewers are now waiting to see whether Bigg Boss addresses the confrontation and how the rivalry unfolds in the next episode.

Viewers can watch Bigg Boss Season 10 Tamil on Vijay TV, while JioHotstar offers 24/7 live viewing.