Bigg Boss Tamil 10: Ansar Becomes Week 6 Leader

Muthazhagi, Muniyammal and Ansar entered the competition as the three candidates, each hoping to secure the support of their fellow housemates.

The episode began with the leadership task to select the leader of the house for the sixth week.

Day 36 of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 brought a fresh round of leadership changes, heated nominations, and a major disagreement inside the house.

As part of the task, the other housemates had to roll the dice, collect points, and award those points to one of the three candidates.

The final score decided who would lead the house for the coming week. Ansar emerged as the clear winner, collecting an impressive 79 points.

Leadership Task Final Scores Candidate Points Ansar 79 points Muthazhagi 30 points Muniyammal 10 points

With the highest score, Ansar officially became the house leader.

Ruling and Opposition Teams Are Formed

Following Ansar's victory, the next step was to divide the housemates into ruling and opposition teams.

Muthazhagi was selected to lead the opposition team, which included TTF Vasan, Muniyammal, Chandni, Shathiga, Shama and Akshitha.

The remaining housemates joined the ruling team under Ansar's leadership.

The responsibilities within the house were also assigned, with Raghav appointed as the head of the cooking team and Ashmitha taking charge of the cleaning team.

With two teams now operating under different responsibilities, the new arrangement set the stage for disagreements over duties and inspections.

Bigg Boss Announces An Open Nomination Process

The episode then moved to the sixth-week nomination process, which Bigg Boss announced would be conducted openly, meaning housemates had to reveal their choices in front of everyone rather than nominate privately.

Ansar, as the house leader, and Muthazhagi and Muniyammal, who were the candidates in the leadership task, were exempt from nominations.

Vinoth Babu nominated Jason, accusing him of manipulating others through aggression and emotions.

Jason retaliated by nominating Vinoth Babu for similar reasons, claiming that he too used emotions to influence others.

Chandni nominated Avinash because of his aggressive behaviours during the Magic Potion task, saying she had never seen that side of him before.

Dhanya nominated TTF Vasan, explaining that he often needed things repeated two or three times before understanding them.

The eight nominated contestants were Akshitha, Avinash, Chandni, Karishma, Mukesh, Shama, Shathiga, and TTF Vasan.

They now face the risk of elimination as they fight to remain in the competition.

Shathiga And Ansar's Clash Creates A Stir

One of the biggest talking points of Day 36 was the disagreement between Shathiga and Ansar.

When Shathiga, a member of the opposition team, called Ansar for an inspection, he refused to attend.

This sparked a heated confrontation between Ansar and the opposition team, raising tensions over his leadership and the new team structure.

Day 36 Ends On A Tense Note

Day 36 featured Ansar's leadership victory, open nominations and a major clash between the ruling and opposition teams.

With the eight contestants nominated and tensions rising between Ansar and Shathiga, the sixth week promises more drama inside the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 house.

Viewers can watch Bigg Boss Season 10 Tamil on Vijay TV at 9:30 PM, while JioHotstar offers 24/7 live viewing