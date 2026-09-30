Bigg Boss Tamil 10: Asmitha-Savinya Clash Sparks Drama

The episode's biggest confrontation was between Asmitha and Savinya, who were tied together as part of the rope task.

From the heated clash between Asmitha and Savinya to the much-talked-about 'Sambavam Pannu' task, the episode kept the housemates and viewers engaged throughout.

The Day 23 episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 10 was packed with arguments, task-related tension, and some strong moments from the contestants.

Because the two contestants' hands were tied together, they couldn't move around independently.

However, both struggled to adjust to each other, leading to repeated arguments.

The tension escalated when Savinya pulled the rope while Asmitha was sitting, causing her to fall from the chair.

The incident became one of the episode's talking points, as a task that required cooperation turned into a test of patience between the two.

'Sambavam Pannu' Tasks Put Six Contestants In The Spotlight

The episode then moved to the 'Sambavam Pannu' task, where six contestants had to explain why they deserved to stay in the Bigg Boss house and why their paired contestants did not.

The pairs were

Savinya and Asmitha

Javeed and Dhanya

Lakshmi Priya and Kumaran

Each pair stood on a podium with one contestant wearing a mask while the other spoke about their own strengths and their partner's weaknesses.

Savinya and Asmitha were the first pair to take the podium.

Savinya explained why she felt she deserved to continue and why Asmitha did not.

Asmitha then took her turn while Savinya wore the mask, giving her reasons and responding to Savinya's points.

Their exchange attracted attention, especially after their earlier clash during the rope task.

Javeed and Dhanya were next; both followed the same format, explaining why they deserved to stay and why their respective partner should not continue in the house.

Lakshmi Priya and Kumaran were the final pair; she spoke about why she deserved to stay and questioned Kumaran's performance before Kumaran responded.

Kumaran confidently explained why he deserved to remain in the house and why he felt Lakshmi Priya did not.

His clear, direct speech caught the other housemates' attention and became one of the task's highlights.

After the task, Muniyammal appreciated all six contestants for presenting their arguments well.

Kumaran received particular attention for his speech, which stood out for how he explained his position and his reasons regarding Lakshmi Priya.

Day 23 Ends With High Drama

Day 23 episode had its share of drama, from the Ashmitha-Savinya clash to the 'Sambavam Pannu' task.

The final task gave contestants a chance to defend their place in the house openly.

Watch Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 on Vijay TV at 9:30 PM, and follow the house 24/7 on JioHotstar.