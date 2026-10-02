Bigg Boss Tamil 10: Ashmitha-Savinya Clash, Kitchen Fight

In the first promo, Ashmitha tells Muniyammal, Chandni, Raghav, and Shama that Savinya is the weakest contestant, while both are tied with a rope as part of the task.

While the ongoing rope-bound task creates tension among the contestants, differences of opinion also spill over into the BB Hotel 2.0 task, leading to a heated exchange in the kitchen.

The Day 26 promos of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 promise another round of intense arguments and confrontations inside the house.

Savinya hits back, saying that if Ashmitha calls her weak, then Ashmitha herself performs tasks without properly understanding them.

She further says that if she gets eliminated this week, Ashmitha could face elimination the following week.

The first promo therefore revolves almost entirely around the confrontation between Ashmitha and Savinya, with both contestants openly defending their positions and taking aim at each other's gameplay.

Kitchen Responsibilities Create Tension

The second promo shifts attention to the BB Hotel Task 2.0, where Dhanya and Javeed have been given responsibility for the kitchen.

Their duties include preparing food and washing the vessels, while Lakshmi Priya takes on the role of manager for the task.

Since the rope-bound task ties Dhanya and Javeed's hands, Lakshmi Priya asks them to cut the rope and join her for other work.

Both refuse, leading to a disagreement with Lakshmi Priya that gradually turns into a heated argument in the kitchen.

During the confrontation, Lakshmi Priya tells Javeed that if he is unhappy about doing the assigned work, he can leave.

The exchange adds another layer of tension to the ongoing hotel task.

Two Promos, Plenty Of Drama

With Ashmitha and Savinya going head-to-head in one promo and Lakshmi Priya and Javeed clashing over kitchen responsibilities in the other, the Day 26 promos suggest the house is heading toward another action-packed episode.

The promos have only offered a glimpse of the arguments, and viewers will have to wait for the full episode to see how these confrontations unfold and whether the contestants manage to resolve their differences.

Viewers can tune in to Vijay TV at 9:30 PM to watch Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10, while the 24/7 live stream is available on JioHotstar.