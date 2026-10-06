Bigg Boss Tamil 10: Avinash-Muniyammal Clash, New Task

The first promo opens with Muniyammal trying to hit a housefly while the contestants are eating.

The promos leave several questions unanswered, making viewers curious to know what exactly happened behind the scenes.

The latest promos of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 Day 30 hint at a high-voltage episode, with tensions rising inside the house and a physically demanding new task adding to the drama.

However, the moment soon turns into a much bigger issue inside the house.

Avinash takes the matter to the current leader, Akshitha.

He questions why Muniyammal is trying to hit the insect while everyone else is eating.

What starts as a complaint over the incident quickly snowballs into a heated confrontation.

The promo also shows Avinash becoming extremely angry, with a moment suggesting he attempts to hit another contestant.

However, the promo does not clearly reveal who was involved or exactly what happened between the contestants.

This leaves viewers wondering how a seemingly small incident involving a housefly could escalate into such an intense situation.

Whether there was something more to the argument, or whether tensions that had already been building inside the house finally boiled over, remains unclear.

Bigg Boss Introduces the "Magic Potion" Task

The second promo shifts attention from the argument to a brand new task inside the Bigg Boss house.

The housemates are divided into pairs and are given several jars carrying a "Life" sticker.

They are then asked to fill the jars with the liquid provided for the task.

While the basic idea of the task appears simple, the promo quickly shows the contestants taking the challenge very seriously.

Several housemates are seen playing extremely aggressively as they compete against one another.

The task's intensity suggests how physically demanding the challenge could become.

The contestants appear determined to complete the task at any cost, raising concerns about whether the competition could lead to more clashes inside the house.

The reason behind the contestants going all-out during the 'Magic Potion' task remains unclear.

It is also unclear what the "Life" jars mean, what the task's ultimate objective is, or whether the winning pair stands to gain a major advantage.

With one promo teasing explosive confrontations and the other showcasing an intense task, Bigg Boss Tamil 10 Day 30 appears to have plenty in store for viewers.

For the TV broadcast, tune in to Vijay TV at 9:30 PM, and for non-stop coverage, watch Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 live 24/7 on JioHotstar.