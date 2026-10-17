The award ceremony featured several memorable moments as contestants used the opportunity to express their opinions about one another.

Contestants presented awards to their fellow housemates based on their personalities and behaviour inside the house, but several choices sparked disagreements and unexpected reactions.

The October 16 episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 10 brought a mix of humour, sarcasm and confrontations as housemates participated in an entertaining award night.

Shama presented Shathiga with the Neelambari award, while Shathiga returned the favour by giving Shama the Snake award, adding a sharp exchange to the proceedings.

Ashmitha presented Dhanya with the Kattappa award, suggesting that she trusted others too easily. However, Dhanya rejected the label, disagreeing with the assessment of her personality.

Raghav gave Chandni the Most Stylish award, while Jason presented Muthazhagi with the Fox award. Avinash selected Karishma for the Kaipulla award, and TTF Vasan presented her with the Chameleon award, triggering further discussion among the contestants.

Ansar gave Jason the Lion award, while Dhanya presented Lakshmi Priya with the Cringe Comedy award. Meanwhile, Prithvi recognised Mukesh with the Best Cook award.

Although some contestants accepted their awards light-heartedly, others challenged the descriptions attached to them.

The contrasting reactions made the ceremony more than simple entertainment, bringing existing differences and personal opinions to the forefront.

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TTF Vasan Becomes the Heist King

Apart from the award ceremony, TTF Vasan's performance in the Great Diamond Heist task has become another talking point in the house.

Vasan emerged as the Heist King after successfully stealing the diamond as part of the task. His strategy and efforts to conceal the diamond added suspense to the game, leaving fellow contestants trying to figure out what had happened.

However, his game came under scrutiny when Avinash reportedly revealed Vasan's alleged plan to Ashmitha. The revelation increased suspicion among the housemates, putting Vasan's strategy under pressure as the investigation into the missing diamond continued.

The task tested the contestants' observation skills, planning and ability to keep their strategies hidden. Vasan's performance made him a central figure in the competition, while the growing suspicions added another layer of tension.

Vijay Sethupathi's Weekend Episode: What to Expect?

With the Great Diamond Heist and Dance Marathon tasks completed during the week, viewers are now looking forward to the weekend episode hosted by Vijay Sethupathi.

The award night and the developments surrounding Vasan's diamond heist have given the contestants plenty to discuss. Disagreements over the awards, accusations, and strategies used during the tasks could become key talking points during the host's interactions with the housemates.

Audiences are eagerly waiting to see whether Vijay Sethupathi will question the contestants about their behaviour, address the tensions that emerged during the week, and share his views on TTF Vasan's performance in the diamond heist.