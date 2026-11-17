One of the highlights of the Day 71 promos of Bigg Boss Season 10 Tamil is Dhanya being selected as the house captain of the 10th week.

From Dhanya being selected as the leader to heated arguments over food, the promos show that tensions are far from settling down among the housemates.

The latest promos of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 show another argument-filled day inside the Bigg Boss house.

Dhanya feels proud to become the captain, but several housemates are seen putting pressure on her, saying they will trouble her in every way they can. Over the coming days, she should be prepared to handle everything.

Things also get worse between Jason and Dhanya as Jason stops paying attention to Dhanya's instructions the moment she becomes captain.

This disagreement hints at the leadership challenge Dhanya will face as captain.

Lakshmi, Priya, and Muniyammal Clash Over A Small Issue

Meanwhile, another argument breaks out between Lakshmi Priya and Muniyammal.

The disagreement started when Muniyammal complained that Lakshmi Priya disturbed her during her sleep.

What could have been a minor misunderstanding turned into a huge argument between these two contestants.

10th Week Nomination Process Brings Unexpected Choices

The nomination process for the 10th week was conducted in the next promo.

Some of the housemates' choices surprised viewers.

Mukesh nominates Jason because, based on how he disrespected the host in the weekend episode, he doesn't deserve to stay.

Muniyammal and Jason nominate Lakshmi Priya, saying she is one of the weaker contestants.

Lakshmi Priya and Prithvi nominate Shathiga, saying that she is playing in someone's shadow and is ruining her game inside the house.

These nominations could create fresh cracks in existing friendships and alliances.

What To Expect From Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 Day 71?

With Dhanya becoming the captain of the house, Lakshmi Priya and Muniyammal clashing, and unexpected nomination choices, Day 71 looks set to bring plenty of drama.

Viewers can watch Bigg Boss Season 10 Tamil on Vijay TV, while JioHotstar offers 24/7 live viewing.