Instead of cooperating with their assigned responsibilities, the two contestants seemed to delay household work and do things that frustrated the ruling team.

The episode began with the opposition team members Shama and Shathiga creating difficulties for the ruling team.

On the 37th day of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10, fresh arguments, a battle between the ruling and opposition teams, and two exciting tasks are set to keep the housemates on their toes throughout the week.

Their actions tested the ruling team's patience, especially Ansar's.

Despite the repeated provocation, Ansar tried his best to remain calm and handle the situation without losing his temper.

His approach showed how challenging it could be to maintain control of the house when the opposing team was determined to make things difficult.

However, with the disagreement between the two teams continuing, it remained to be seen how long the ruling team could maintain its patience.

Vinoth Babu's Remarks About Muthazhagi's Leadership Create Tension

The tension escalated when Vinoth Babu from the ruling team called opposition leader Muthazhagi a "dummy leader" while speaking with Muniyammal.

The remark sparked a heated argument involving TTF Vasan, who also supported the criticism of Muthazhagi's leadership.

The incident raised questions about her authority and decision-making, leaving viewers wondering whether the controversy would affect the opposition team's unity.

Bigg Boss Introduces The Greatest Diamond Heist Task

Just as the arguments inside the house continued, Bigg Boss introduced a new weekly challenge titled The Greatest Diamond Heist.

As revealed in the promos, all 18 housemates were welcomed into the Bigg Boss palace as thieves, tasked with finding opportunities to steal a diamond without getting caught.

The task is designed to test the contestants' cleverness, observation skills, patience, and ability to keep their plans hidden from their fellow housemates.

The rules make the challenge particularly interesting.

If a contestant steals the diamond and keeps the theft undiscovered until the weekend, they will earn recognition as the best thief.

However, if another housemate discovers the theft, the responsible contestant will be eliminated from the task and face severe punishments specified by Bigg Boss.

With everyone expected to keep an eye on one another, the housemates will have to decide whom they can trust and when they should make their move.

Even an ordinary conversation or a suspicious change in someone's behaviour could give away a secret plan.

So far, TTF Vasan has taken the initiative in the diamond game by locating a hiding spot for the precious object.

However, no other contestant has attempted to steal it so far.

Whether Vasan's move will inspire the others to take risks or encourage them to wait for the right opportunity remains to be seen.

Dance Marathon 10.0 Adds Another Challenge

Alongside the diamond heist, Bigg Boss introduced Dance Marathon 10.0, where contestants must pair up and dance whenever their songs play.

The nine pairs are

Jason and Chandni

Prithvi and Shama

Akshitha and Mukesh

TTF Vasan and Muniyammal

Shathiga and Muthazhagi

Karishma and Ansar

Lakshmi Priya and Vinoth

Dhanya and Avinash

Ashmitha and Raghav

As both tasks run simultaneously, the housemates must balance their dancing duties with their attempts to steal the diamond.

They need to stay alert for their songs while looking for opportunities in the heist, which could lead to unexpected situations, disagreements, and new developments inside the house.

Viewers can watch Bigg Boss Season 10 Tamil on Vijay TV at 9:30 PM, while JioHotstar offers 24/7 live viewing.