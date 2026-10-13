Bigg Boss Tamil 10: Diamond Heist and Dance Marathon

All 18 housemates are welcomed into the Bigg Boss palace as thieves, with the challenge being to prove who deserves the title GOAT, the Greatest Of All Thieves.

In the first promo, Bigg Boss announces the Diamond Task, titled Greatest Heist, bringing a new twist to the competition.

The Day 37 promos of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 have introduced an exciting new task, a dance challenge and an unexpected confrontation inside the house.

With a diamond at the centre of the task, the contestants will have to think strategically, look for opportunities, and try to outsmart one another.

The challenge could test not only their ability to steal the diamond but also how cleverly they can keep their moves hidden.

Dance Marathon 10.0 Joins The Diamond Heist

The second promo brings another interesting development.

Along with the Diamond Heist task, Bigg Boss introduces Dance Marathon 10.0, adding a dance challenge to the ongoing competition.

For the dance marathon, the contestants will be paired up and must dance whenever the songs play.

However, the real twist is that the dance challenge takes place alongside the diamond-stealing task, giving the housemates another challenge to manage while keeping an eye on the precious diamond.

Amid all this, TTF Vasan is seen stealing the diamond from its stand and hiding it somewhere he believes nobody will find.

His move suggests that he is already thinking several steps ahead in the Greatest Heist task.

Whether the place where the diamond is hidden will remain a secret or another housemate will uncover it, viewers will have to wait and see.

Heated Exchange Between Akshitha And TTF Vasan

The third promo shifts the focus from the tasks to a tense moment between Akshitha and TTF Vasan.

The two are seen involved in a heated exchange, raising questions about what might have triggered the disagreement.

However, the promo does not reveal the reason behind their clash.

Viewers will have to watch the full episode to find out what happened between them and how the argument unfolded.

With the Diamond Heist task underway and Dance Marathon 10.0 adding to the excitement, the latest promos promise an eventful day inside the Bigg Boss house.

TTF Vasan's attempt to hide the diamond has added a strategic twist to the game, while the confrontation with Akshitha has left viewers curious about why they disagreed.

Watch Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 on Vijay TV at 9:30 PM and enjoy 24/7 live streaming through JioHotstar.