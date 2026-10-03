Bigg Boss Tamil 10: Four Contestants Face A Crucial Choice

Javeed, Dhanya, Ashmitha, Savinya and Lakshmi Priya became the staff members, while the remaining housemates became guests.

Those who were staff in the first round became guests, while the previous guests took charge of the hotel.

The BB Hotel 2.0 task took an interesting turn on Day 26 of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 as the housemates switched roles.

The five staff members were also part of the ongoing rope-bound task.

Javeed and Dhanya were one pair, Savinya and Ashmitha another, while Lakshmi Priya had earlier been tied to Kumaran.

Once Kumaran departed with the cash box containing ₹5 Lakh, Lakshmi Priya found herself unbound to anyone.

Ansar Questions Dhanya And Javeed

The change in responsibilities became noticeable in the morning; Ansar wanted to know who was actually in charge of the kitchen.

He asked Dhanya and Javeed who the head chef is.

Dhanya had handled the head chef role until Day 25, but this time she said Javeed would take charge.

The sudden change surprised Ansar.

Javeed and Dhanya were responsible for both cooking and washing the vessels, making their kitchen duties even more demanding.

As the manager of BB Hotel 2.0, Lakshmi Priya was asked about the sudden change in responsibility.

However, she said that she was not aware of the change.

Later, she confronted Dhanya and Javeed in front of the guests, which left both staff members disappointed.

During the review, the guests gave Lakshmi Priya zero marks, saying she had not shown enough management skills.

The housemates also remarked that Shama performed exceptionally well, especially when comparing Shama's management skills to those of Lakshmi Priya, as Shama effectively handled the first round of the BB Hotel task.

Rope Bound Task Takes A Serious Turn

Bigg Boss later brought the rope-bound contestants together for another major decision.

Since Kumaran had left, the remaining four contestants, Javeed, Dhanya, Savinya and Ashmitha, were left in two pairs.

Bigg Boss announced that after the first buzzer, the contestants had to convince their partners to cut the rope and leave the house.

If nobody left before the second buzzer, all four would be eliminated.

The four contestants tried to convince one another, but none cut the rope before the episode ended.

The episode therefore ended with the fate of Javeed, Dhanya, Savinya, and Ashmitha still uncertain.

Whether anyone chooses to leave, or all four face the consequences of the second buzzer, will be revealed in the next episode.

With both the hotel task and the rope challenge creating uncertainty, the next episode will reveal whether anyone is ready to give up their place in the Bigg Boss house.

The audience can tune into Bigg Boss Season 10 Tamil on Vijay TV at 9:30 PM, and they can also catch the 24/7 live stream on JioHotstar.