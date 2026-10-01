Bigg Boss Tamil 10: Hotel Task 2.0 Brings Role Reversal

The much-talked-about hotel task comes with new rules and a major change in responsibilities.

In the first Day 25 promo, the housemates are seen in a cheerful mood as Bigg Boss makes an important announcement regarding the task.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 is set for another interesting episode as the Day 25 promos introduce a fresh version of the ongoing hotel task.

This means the contestants get a chance to experience the task from the opposite side.

Bigg Boss announces Hotel Task 2.0, where the contestants who were staff in the first round will become guests, while the earlier guests will now work as staff.

Only five contestants, Javeed, Dhanya, Savinya, Ashmitha and Lakshmi Priya, will have to take care of the 12 housemates' needs.

They were part of the earlier rope-bound task, with Javeed-Dhanya, Savinya-Ashmitha, and Lakshmi Priya-Kumaran forming the pairs.

However, Kumaran has already left the show with a ₹5 Lakh cash box, leaving Lakshmi Priya as the only member of their pair for Hotel Task 2.0.

The role reversal gives the remaining housemates a chance to enjoy the guest role while the five staff members handle their demands.

Javeed And Dhanya Handle The Kitchen

The second promo shows Javeed and Dhanya taking responsibility for cooking.

However, the guests become unhappy over the delay in serving food and question the duo.

With only five staff members for 12 guests, the task could get increasingly difficult and may lead to more arguments in the house.

What To Expect From Day 25?

The promos show excitement turning into frustration as the new hotel task gets underway.

After the rope task and Kumarana's cash box exit, Hotel Task 2.0 brings another change to the house dynamics.

Viewers will have to watch the full Day 25 episode to see whether the five staff members can manage the 12 guests and whether the food-related disagreement develops into bigger confrontations.

Catch the latest episodes of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 at 9:30 PM on Vijay TV, with non-stop streaming on JioHotstar.