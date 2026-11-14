Bigg Boss Tamil 10 Day 68: Jason Faces Gameplay Allegations

Meanwhile, Junior Bigg Boss Ansar introduced a fun Meiyazhagan task that brought some light-hearted moments to the house.

While Jason was accused of influencing other contestants' gameplay, Muniyammal faced criticism for not backing up her words with actions.

The Day 68 promos of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 have given viewers a glimpse of another interesting day inside the house, with housemates openly questioning Jason and Muniyammal over their gameplay.

Housemates Accuse Jason And Muniyammal Over Their Gameplay

In the Day 68 promos, the housemates were seen discussing Jason and Muniyammal's gameplay, with several contestants expressing dissatisfaction with the way they have been playing inside the house.

Jason was accused of easily manipulating others' personalities by using their emotions.

The housemates also pointed out that he tends to take everything personally, even when the arguments are simply part of the game.

According to them, this attitude could eventually affect other contestants' gameplay, making it difficult for them to play their individual games freely.

Muniyammal, on the other hand, was questioned for allegedly speaking a lot but failing to translate her words into actions.

The housemates felt that her gameplay did not match the things she claimed or discussed inside the house.

Lakshmi Priya and Vinoth Babu Discuss Jason's influence

Lakshmi Priya and Vinoth Babu were also seen discussing Jason, claiming that he not only plays his own game but also interferes with the gameplay of the other 11 housemates, potentially ruining their individual games.

Ansar Introduces the Meiyazhagan Task

Moving on from the serious discussion, Junior Bigg Boss Ansar introduced an interesting task for the housemates.

As part of the activity, every contestant had to choose another contestant for different reasons.

Shathiga chose Mukesh as her Meiyazhagan, while Ansar picked Jason. TTF Vasan selected Dhanya, and Avinash also chose Jason.

However, one of the more entertaining moments came when it was Vinoth Babu's turn to choose.

Instead of selecting someone else, Vinoth Babu chose TTF Vasan and described him as way too innocent.

The moment became even more interesting when Vinoth took TTF Vasan along on a bicycle as part of the task, adding a playful touch.

What To Expect From Bigg Boss Tamil 10 Day 68?

The Day 68 promos suggest that the upcoming episode will feature a combination of serious gameplay discussions and entertaining task moments.

With tensions surrounding Jason's gameplay and the housemates openly expressing their opinions, it remains to be seen how he will respond to these accusations in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10.

Viewers can watch Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 on Vijay TV, while JioHotstar offers 24/7 live viewing.