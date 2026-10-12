Bigg Boss Tamil 10: Jason Gets Eviction Free Pass

The controversy concerned an alleged deal between the two contestants during the show's first week.

The episode began with Vijay Sethupathi addressing the allegation raised by wildcard contestant Karishma against Shama and Lakshmi Priya.

The Day 35 weekend episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 brought several key moments inside the house, with host Vijay Sethupathi addressing the controversy surrounding Shama and Lakshmi Priya, questioning Akshitha's captaincy, and revealing a surprise twist in the eviction process.

According to the allegation, Lakshmi Priya agreed to a deal with Shama, the first-week leader.

The deal was simple: if Shama did not nominate Lakshmi Priya that week, Lakshmi Priya would cook for everyone in the house.

However, if Shama nominated her, Lakshmi Priya would stop cooking for the other contestants.

Shama reportedly accepted the agreement and did not nominate Lakshmi Priya.

The matter became a major talking point after Karishma entered the house as a wildcard contestant and brought the alleged deal to everyone's attention.

Since the other housemates were unaware of the conversations, the revelation shocked many.

Several contestants criticised Shama and Lakshmi Priya, questioning whether they had made an unfair agreement to protect themselves in the game.

The controversy also became a talking point among viewers.

To address this issue, Vijay Sethupathi shared a clip of Shama and Lakshmi Priya discussing the deal.

The footage helped the housemates understand what had actually happened during their conversation.

Sethupathi's explanation also offered a different perspective on the controversy.

Rather than treating the agreement as a major mistake, he suggested that contestants could use their intelligence and game sense to protect themselves inside the house.

Lakshmi Priya's move was presented as a strategic decision, while the discussion made it clear that making a deal to safeguard one's position was not necessarily something to condemn.

The kurumpadam gave the contestants a chance to revisit the incident with full context instead of relying only on what they had heard from others.

Akshitha's Fifth-Week Captaincy Faces Criticism

Vijay Sethupathi asked the housemates to share their opinion on Akshitha's fifth-week captaincy.

Ansar, Avinash, Muniyammal, Mukesh and Dhanya criticised her leadership, saying she was too kind and had not managed the house effectively.

They also felt that Jason, whom Akshitha had appointed as her advisor, seemed to be leading the house instead.

However, TTF Vasan defended Akshitha, saying she handled her first leadership experience well.

No Eviction This Week

During the eviction announcement, Vijay Sethupathi praised the contestants for their performance in the Magic Potion task and announced no eviction that week, bringing relief to the nominated contestants.

Jason Receives The Second Eviction Free Pass

Vijay Sethupathi asked the contestants to gather in the garden and choose who should receive the second eviction free pass.

Most of them nominated Jason, and he received the pass, which he could use only once and which remained valid for the tenth week.

After receiving the eviction free pass, Jason thanked everyone for their support.

A Peaceful End To Day 35

The discussions and decisions made over the weekend could affect relationships and strategies inside the house in the coming days.

With the competition continuing and the eviction free pass now in Jason's hands, viewers will be watching closely to see how the housemates approach the next stage of the game.

Viewers can watch Bigg Boss Season 10 Tamil on Vijay TV at 9:30 PM, and JioHotstar offers 24/7 live viewing.