Bigg Boss Tamil 10: Magic Potion Task And Jason Controversy

One of the episode's major highlights was a heated argument between the male and female contestants over gameplay, respect, and fairness.

From a heated debate between the male and female contestants to the ongoing Magic Potion task and the fallout from the Jason-Avinash fight, the episode was packed with dramatic moments.

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 witnessed intense arguments, task-related clashes and a major confrontation between the housemates.

The disagreement reportedly intensified during the task, with the female contestants questioning what they saw as aggressive, targeted behaviour from some male contestants.

The argument eventually turned into a broader discussion about gender dynamics inside the Bigg Boss house.

Jason's statement, "Like a man, come on... you're playing with the women!", became a defining moment of the confrontation, further escalating the debate among the housemates.

The clash left the house divided, with contestants expressing different opinions on how the task should be played and where to draw the line between competitive gameplay and personal attacks.

Magic Potion Task Reaches An Intense Stage

Meanwhile, the Magic Potion Task continued to dominate the house as the contestants entered the crucial stages of the weekly task.

The buzzer once again triggered a rush among the housemates, with contestants running towards the conveyor belt to collect the required task items.

The competitive atmosphere added further tension as every contestant attempted to secure an advantage for their side.

However, the task also provided a lighter moment through Muniyamma.

Muniyamma teamed up with Muthazhagi, who gave her instructions during the task. Following the instructions, Muniyamma headed straight to the confession room and humorously informed Bigg Boss that six bottles were still alive.

The moment offered some comic relief amid the otherwise tense atmosphere inside the house.

With the Magic Potion task still underway and tensions already running high, the latest developments could significantly affect the housemates' dynamics in the coming episodes.