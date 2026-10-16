Bigg Boss Tamil 10: Jason's Punishment, Diamond Heist Drama

Captain Ansar also faced criticism from Shama, who questioned whether he was handling the situation fairly. The disagreement has raised further questions about leadership and whether all contestants are being treated equally during the challenges.

Jason has come under scrutiny after refusing to accept the benefits associated with teamwork during a heist-related task. His decision reportedly led to a harsh punishment that prevented him from taking a bath, he left outside in heavy rain, which added to his discomfort.

The latest promos of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 highlight a new twist involving Karishma, TTF Vasan and Shama as the housemates compete to find and protect a hidden diamond.

Jason's Clashes With Avinash and Shama Continue

Jason's disagreements with Avinash and Shama have added another layer of tension to the competition. Their repeated clashes have become a talking point among viewers, with opinions divided over who is responsible for escalating the arguments.

In today's Promo, Avinash threw Jason's clothes amid ongoing provocations, leading Jason to issue threats and seek solace outside. Earlier tasks saw the pair at odds, with Avinash celebrating Jason's game exit, while housemates like Shama commented on rules and Dhanya advised Jason to see others as competitors.

His intervention has drawn more attention to the ongoing conflicts, as viewers continue to debate Jason's behaviour and his fellow housemates' responses.

Meanwhile, Jason's disagreement with Lakshmi Priya during the ongoing task has heightened the tension inside the house. The clash highlights how the competition is affecting relationships between contestants, particularly as the challenges become more demanding.

Great Diamond Heist Task Takes an Unexpected Turn

Alongside the personal conflicts, the Great Diamond Heist task has become a major source of suspense.

Contestants are attempting to locate the hidden diamond while keeping their own strategies secret and preventing others from gaining an advantage.

TTF Vasan has emerged as a key player after reportedly stealing the diamond and hiding it in an unexpected location. His move has kept the other housemates guessing and intensified their efforts to discover where the valuable item is hidden.

Karishma has also drawn attention for her role in the task. Her actions involving the diamond sparked disagreements with Jason and Avinash, as contestants questioned how the task rules should be interpreted.

As the housemates try to work out who has the diamond and where it is hidden, suspicion continues to spread.

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Karishma, Vasan and Shama's Diamond Moves Raise Questions

The latest promos reveal another development in the diamond challenge. After TTF, Vasan asks Karishma to bring the diamond she had hidden; she retrieves it and approaches him.

However, Akshitha checks Karishma during the sequence. Karishma reportedly hands the diamond to Dhanya before moving towards Vasan, adding another twist to the unfolding situation.

Shama notices the exchange and appears to attempt to take the diamond from Vasan. The promo does not reveal the outcome, leaving viewers wondering whether Vasan will keep control of the diamond or another contestant will outsmart him.

The sequence has raised questions about Karishma's strategy and whether the contestants are secretly working together or simply looking for opportunities to gain an advantage. With several housemates involved, even a small move could lead to further accusations and confrontations.

What Happens Next in Bigg Boss Tamil 10?

The latest promos have heightened anticipation for the upcoming episode, with viewers waiting to see whether Karishma's diamond strategy succeeds, what TTF Vasan does next, and whether Shama manages to take the diamond from him.

At the same time, Jason's punishment and his continuing clashes with Avinash, Shama and other housemates remain major talking points. With Vijay Sethupathi already questioning the contestants over their behaviour, the next episode could bring further confrontations and fresh revelations.

As the Great Diamond Heist and Dance Marathon 10.0 continue, the contestants must navigate both the challenges and their increasingly strained relationships. The outcome of the diamond task remains uncertain, keeping viewers eager to see who will ultimately gain the upper hand.