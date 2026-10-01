Bigg Boss Tamil 10: Kumaran Leaves Show With ₹5 Lakh

But all of that took a back seat when Bigg Boss unexpectedly introduced a ₹5 Lakh cash box, giving six housemates a chance to leave the show with the money.

The 24th day of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 turned out to be one of the season's most emotional episodes so far.

Red Dots Create Tension During The Hotel Task

The hotel task continued inside the Bigg Boss house, with the housemates taking on different responsibilities as hotel staff and guests.

As part of the task, Bigg Boss placed three dots in front of the housemates.

Staff members who failed to follow the guests' instructions or violated the task rules received a red dot and were sent to the garden area until the manager or guest called them back.

Vinoth Babu and Avinash received the red dots.

Vinoth was sent out for not completing the work assigned by the guests, while Avinash, the chef, was punished for not preparing the food as instructed.

Both were subsequently sent to the garden area, adding more tension to the ongoing task.

Kumaran Chooses The ₹5 Lakh Cash Box

Amid the hotel task, Bigg Boss introduced an unexpected ₹5 Lakh cash box and gave the six contestants involved in the rope task a chance to take the money and leave the house.

The twist came in the fourth week, much earlier than the cash box offers usually seen later in the competition.

When Bigg Boss asked who was willing to take the money, Kumaran raised his hand, leaving the other housemates shocked.

He explained that his father is unwell, and he wanted to be with him, fearing he would regret it if something happened while he was inside the house.

He remained firm about his decision, leaving the housemates emotional.

Several contestants hugged Kumaran as he prepared to leave, and he said he wasn't leaving with regret but was happy he could now see his father.

Lakshmi Priya Gets Emotional

Kumaran's exit also affected Lakshmi Priya, who had been paired with him in the rope task.

She was seen crying and appeared upset that she had not fully understood what Kumaran had been going through during his time in the house.

Day 24, which began with the hotel task and red dot punishment, ended with Kumaran choosing the ₹5 Lakh cash box and leaving the Bigg Boss house.

His decision to be with his father left the remaining housemates emotional.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 is telecast on Vijay TV at 9:30 PM, while JioHotstar offers uninterrupted 24/7 live streaming.