Bigg Boss Tamil 10: Lakshmi Priya Evicted After 7 Votes

The episode began with a discussion about Raghav and the ratings he gave the different teams in the house.

From questions over Raghav's star ratings to criticisms of Avinash's leadership and an emotional farewell, the episode had plenty of moments that kept the housemates on edge.

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 10 turned emotional as Lakshmi Priya became the latest contestant to leave the house following a tense voting process.

As the Opposition Leader, Raghav awarded the kitchen team four stars and the cleaning team three stars.

His comments became a talking point among the housemates, especially since the kitchen team had apparently performed well.

Ansar and Jason were seen discussing Raghav's comments and asking why he hadn't given the kitchen team five stars despite their work.

They also questioned the rating given to the cleaning team.

The matter became more serious when Raghav was questioned about the basis for awarding the stars.

The ruling side wanted to know exactly what his criteria were for giving five stars.

However, the ruling side was not satisfied with Raghav's explanation.

The disagreement over the ratings once again highlighted the growing differences between the ruling and opposition groups in the house.

Lakshmi Priya Gets The Highest Number Of Votes

Bigg Boss asked house leader Avinash whether he wanted to reconsider the contestants he had selected as the worst performers from the Spotlight task.

However, he clearly stated that he did not want to change his selection.

That meant Anandhi, Muthazhagi and Lakshmi Priya remained the three contestants facing the next stage of the process.

Bigg Boss then asked all three contestants to stand in the garden area and explain to the other housemates why they deserve to continue their journey inside the house.

Anandhi, Muthazhagi, and Lakshmi Priya each made their respective points and tried to convince the housemates that they deserved another chance in the competition.

After hearing the three contestants, the housemates proceeded to vote.

Voting Results Contestant Votes Lakshmi Priya 7 votes Anandhi 4 votes Muthazhagi 3 votes

Chandni, Vinoth, Ansar, Ashmitha, Jason, Kumaran and Shama voted for Lakshmi Priya.

Raghav, Avinassh and Mukesh voted for Muthazhagi.

Dhanya, Shathiga, Muniyammal, and Prithvi voted for Anandhi.

With seven votes, Lakshmi Priya received the most votes; that meant her Bigg Boss journey had come to an end.

Lakshmi Priya Takes Aim At Avinash

Just before walking out of the house, Lakshmi Priya openly criticised Avinash.

She asked the other contestants not to let Avinash win and strongly expressed her dissatisfaction with how he had handled his responsibilities as leader.

She went so far as to describe him as the worst leader she had seen throughout the Bigg Boss season.

Her statement came after Avinash refused to reconsider the three contestants he had selected as the worst performers.

After saying her final goodbyes to the housemates, Lakshmi Priya officially left the Bigg Boss house.

Another Task Begins After the Eviction

The contestants were asked to identify the people they believed were not playing their game properly, were staying in someone else's shadow, or were not suitable to continue in the house.

The contestants then voted based on these criteria.

Kumaran received the most votes with 12.

Task Voting Results Contestant Votes Ashmitha 4 votes Chandni 7 votes Kumaran 12 votes Raghav 6 votes Dhanya 6 votes Muthazhagi 6 votes

With several contestants now being questioned about their individual contributions to the game, the results could lead to more arguments and confrontations in the upcoming episodes.