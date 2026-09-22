In contrast, the second promo focuses on Avinash, the house's latest leader, handing out tags to his fellow contestants.

The first promo shows a heated confrontation involving Lakshmi Priya and Muniyammal.

The latest promos of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 have given viewers a glimpse of two different incidents inside the house, but neither reveals the full story.

Lakshmi Priya And Muniyammal Get Into A Heated Exchange

The first promo takes a tense turn as Lakshmi Priya and Muniyammal are seen involved in a heated argument.

During the exchange, Muniyammal repeatedly comments on Lakshmi Priya's appearance, and the remarks appear to trigger Lakshmi Priya.

As the conversation heats up, Lakshmi Priya reacts strongly to Muniyammal.

The promo ends without revealing the full reason for the confrontation, leaving viewers with plenty of questions.

While the promo establishes a serious disagreement between Lakshmi Priya and Muniyammal, the incident that sparked the argument remains unclear.

Avinash Gives Tags To The Housemates

The second promo shifts attention to Avinash, who has recently taken over as the leader of the Bigg Boss house.

In this promo, he is seen assigning different tags to his fellow housemates.

One of the tags reads "I am a Drama Queen", and it is given to Anandi. She doesn't seem to accept the description without responding.

While receiving the tag, she makes her position clear, saying she is simply being herself and not deliberately creating drama or making a scene.

The moment becomes more interesting when Anandhi receives the tag but doesn't immediately put it on. Instead, she holds it in her hand.

Avinash then asks her to put the tag around her neck, but Anandhi initially refuses.

However, after some of the other housemates insist that she put it on, she eventually agrees and hangs the tag.

The Full Story Is Still Behind Tonight's Episode

Both promos have shown only small portions of the incidents.

Lakshmi Priya-Muniyammal confrontation raises questions about what triggered their argument, while Anandhi receiving the 'Drama Queen' tag leaves viewers wondering what prompted Avinash to choose that particular label for her.

As Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 continues to unfold day by day, tonight's episode is expected to provide more details on what happened before these moments and how the situation developed inside the house.

Viewers can watch Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 on Vijay TV at 09:30 p.m., and the show will also be available for 24/7 live streaming on JioHotstar.