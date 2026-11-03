The disagreement begins after Muniyammal comments on Jason, suggesting he behaves as though he is the boss of the house.

The first promo of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 Day 57 shows a heated argument breaking out between Muniyammal and Jason.

The Day 57 promos of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 have hinted at another eventful day inside the Bigg Boss house, with back-to-back arguments and confusion keeping the housemates occupied.

Jason takes offence at her remark and responds ruthlessly, which further upsets Muniyammal.

She immediately questions his behaviour, and the conversation soon turns into a heated exchange.

The disagreement continues as Muniyammal and Jason stand by their respective arguments.

Muniyammal Creates Confusion During The Luxury Budget Task

The second promo focuses on the luxury budget task, where Ashmitha and Muniyammal are selected to choose the items in the activity area.

However, Muniyammal creates confusion while writing the item names on the board, mentions the wrong items, and leaves the other housemates confused.

This creates chaos in the house and disrupts the luxury budget selection process.

Unequal Food Portions Become Another Reason For Conflict

The third promo once again brings the spotlight to the kitchen area, where another disagreement breaks out over food distribution.

Muniyammal is seen serving food to the housemates, but the quantity served to everyone becomes a point of concern.

Jason questions whether all the contestants are receiving equal portions and insists that everyone should get the same amount of food.

However, Muniyammal disagrees and maintains that she is serving everyone properly.

The situation becomes more tense when Jason notices that Ashmitha has received a larger portion of food.

This prompts Jason to question how the food is being distributed, arguing that everyone should be treated equally when it comes to food.

The disagreement soon develops into another argument, making food distribution yet another issue inside the Bigg Boss house.

What More Will Happen On Day 57?

Although the three promos have offered a glimpse of the growing tensions inside the house, the exact reasons behind all the disagreements and the complete conversations between the contestants are yet to be revealed.

Whether Muniyammal and Jason's argument will continue, how the other housemates will react to the luxury budget confusion, and whether the food distribution issue will lead to another major confrontation are some of the questions viewers will be looking forward to seeing answered.

Tonight's episode will reveal the full details of these incidents, along with the week's nominations and other key developments inside the house.

Viewers can watch Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 on Vijay TV, while JioHotstar offers 24/7 live viewing.