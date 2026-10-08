The B6 twist introduced during the task added another layer of strategy to the competition.

The episode featured strategic moves and a major confrontation involving Jason and Avinash.

The 31st day of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 continued with the intense Magic Potion task, but the game soon turned personal as old tensions resurfaced between the contestants.

Ashmitha and Prithvi played as a team, but the argument between Ashmitha and Dhanya quickly became an issue for both.

Dhanya's words reportedly hurt Ashmitha, who then filled the remaining two life bottles at Dhanya and Karishma's station.

With all ten bottles filled, Dhanya and Karishma were eliminated from the task.

Avinash, Ansar And Prithvi Make a Strategic Move

The game then took another turn when Avinash, Ansar and Prithvi discussed their next move.

Their focus shifted to Jason and Mukesh, whose team had filled only one of their ten life bottles.

Since TTF Vasan and Chandni were helping Jason and Mukesh, Avinash suggested eliminating their team first.

Following the strategy, Avinash and Prithvi filled all of Vasan and Chandni's bottles, sending them out of the task.

B6 Brings A New Twist To The Task

The second round introduced another important element to the Magic Potion challenge: the B6 weapon.

Under this rule, a team that collected six blue bricks could use them to pause another team's game for one round.

This immediately gave the contestants another way to disrupt their opponents without directly attacking their life bottles.

Jason and Mukesh's team collected all six blue bricks and used them to pause Shama and Vinoth Babu's team.

Ashmitha and Prithvi's team also collected six blue bricks.

They used the advantage against Avinash and Akshitha's team, putting their opponents' game on hold for a round.

The new rule added another strategic dimension to a task that was already creating plenty of friction inside the house.

Jason And Avinash Clash

Towards the end, Jason and Avinash argued over whose team would fill their life bottles first.

Jason made a remark that angered several housemates, leading to a heated confrontation.

Soon, the other contestants joined the argument, and the episode ended with the housemates surrounding and confronting Jason.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 is telecast on Vijay TV at 9:30 PM, while JioHotstar offers a 24/7 live stream.