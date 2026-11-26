In the task, Muniyamma participated on behalf of Prithvi but lost her round against Jason. As a result, she missed the opportunity to read the letter her husband wrote.

However, the challenge came with a difficult condition: only four out of the eight contestants could win the right to read their family letters, while the remaining four had to watch their letters being burnt.

The family week celebrations in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 have brought emotional moments to the house as contestants got an opportunity to connect with their loved ones through the 'Anbin Kural' task.

Before handing the letter over to be burnt, Muniyamma addressed her husband emotionally, saying, "Seemappa, I couldn't read your letter. Even so, your love and my love are not contained in this letter. Our love lives in our hearts."

Her words highlighted that their relationship meant much more than the message written on a piece of paper.

Lakshmipriya Reads Emotional Message From Mother

Lakshmipriya, Vinoth Babu, Dhanya and Ansar completed their challenges and earned the opportunity to hear from their families.

Lakshmipriya's mother said how much the family missed her during the 70 days she spent inside the Bigg Boss house. She encouraged her to continue playing well and prove her abilities.

Her mother also asked her to speak to the family through the camera whenever she got an opportunity. In an emotional message, she said that although she was Lakshmipriya's mother, there were several occasions when Lakshmipriya took care of her like a mother.

She further mentioned that the family understood many things about Lakshmipriya through her storytelling task and assured her of their complete support.

Loading post from https://x.com/vijaytelevision/status/2125518605798531582…

Ansar's Wife and Children Enter the Bigg Boss House

Another highlight of the promo was the arrival of Ansar's wife and children inside the house. The children appeared excited, particularly when they heard Bigg Boss speaking.

In an adorable moment, Ansar's son told Bigg Boss, "Bigg Boss, I am a big fan of your voice."

Bigg Boss responded with a simple "Thank you," making the interaction even more entertaining.

Ansar's daughter also engaged in a lively conversation with Bigg Boss, responding enthusiastically to the voice from the speakers. The exchange added a cheerful moment to the otherwise emotional family week episode.

Loading post from https://x.com/vijaytelevision/status/2125476897744429268…

TTF Vasan Gets Emotional After Losing the Task

Meanwhile, TTF Vasan also failed to win his challenge in the 'Anbin Kural' task and missed the chance to read the letter sent by his family.

The disappointment appeared to affect him as he spoke about missing his wife and addressed her directly through the camera.

Vasan admitted that the situation was difficult but promised that he would not give up. He said, "It is a little difficult, but no matter how difficult it gets, I will definitely win the title. I will play the game even better, stronger and more fiercely from now on. I will not let down the trust you have placed in me. If I have done anything wrong, I am sorry."

His emotional words reflected his determination to continue the competition while reassuring his wife of his commitment.

The 'Anbin Kural' task has created a mix of happiness and sadness inside the Bigg Boss Tamil 10 house. While some contestants received emotional messages and enjoyed family moments, others faced the disappointment of missing the chance to hear from their loved ones.