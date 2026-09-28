The biggest twist, however, comes in the third promo, where Bigg Boss announced that six housemates are in the danger zone.

From Muniyammal arguing with Avinash over an apple to Savinya and Muniyammal targeting Ashmitha, the promos hint at several tense moments in the episode.

The Day 22 promos of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 have brought plenty of drama inside the house.

Muniyammal Refuses To Follow Instructions

In the first promo of Day 22, Muniyammal is seen taking an apple when Avinash and other housemates tell her to wait until Bigg Boss gives permission.

Muniyammal refuses and questions why Avinash is suddenly acting as the leader to stop her.

She points out that if he is taking his leadership seriously, he should have asked her to clean the house or kitchen earlier, instead of only stepping in now over the apple.

Muniyammal also makes it clear that she cannot follow every rule imposed inside the house, leading to a heated argument with Avinash.

Savinya And Muniyammal Target Ashmitha

The second promo focuses on Ashmitha, with Savinya sarcastically claiming that she does nothing in the house and saying she feels like beating her up.

Muniyammal also takes a dig at Ashmitha while Savinya and Ashmitha are tied together for the task, sarcastically calling it the best task in the Bigg Boss house and saying Ashmitha does nothing.

Later, Ashmitha opens up to Chandni, saying everyone keeps targeting her by claiming she contributes nothing, despite having done a lot in the house.

Chandni then asks if she plans to tell Bigg Boss that she wants to quit, but Ashmitha remains silent, leaving the moment hanging.

Six Contestants Enter The Danger Zone

The third promo raises the tension as Bigg Boss announces that all six housemates, with their hands tied, are in the danger zone.

Only three will continue in the house, while the other three will be evicted by the end of the week.

Bigg Boss also gives them a choice: anyone who doesn't want to continue the task or wants to leave can cut the rope with the scissors placed in front of the team and walk out through the main door.

With this major twist, the six contestants must decide whether to keep fighting for their place or leave the house.

Viewers can tune in to Bigg Boss Season 10 Tamil on Vijay TV at 9:30 PM, while the 24/7 live stream is available on JioHotstar.