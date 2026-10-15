The argument begins after Karishma opens the box where the diamond is kept.

The first promo of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 Day 38 focuses on a disagreement between Jason and Avinash during the task.

The Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 house is heating up as the sixth week's Greatest Diamond Heist task sparks arguments, unexpected eliminations, and a clever move from TTF Vasan.

Avinash asks Jason how Karishma managed to open the box.

Jason, however, does not see a problem with her opening it and asks why it should be an issue.

What starts as a discussion about the diamond box soon turns into a heated argument between the two contestants.

The exchange adds another layer of tension to the ongoing task, where every move can affect a contestant's chances of staying in the game.

With the housemates keeping a close eye on one another, even a small incident can spark a major disagreement.

Muniyammal Gets Caught Stealing The Diamond

The second promo takes the task in a different direction, showing Muniyammal attempting to steal the diamond.

While she tries to take and hide it, Karishma notices her actions from a distance.

Muniyammal's attempt does not go unnoticed for long.

She is caught, and the incident becomes a topic of conversation among the housemates.

According to the task's rules, a contestant who is spotted stealing the diamond is eliminated from the challenge.

As a result, Muniyammal is out of the task.

The moment highlights how important it is for the contestants to remain alert, not only while protecting the diamond but also while trying to steal it.

Muniyammal's exit from the task also shows how quickly a contestant's plan can fall apart when another housemate catches them in the act.

TTF Vasan Steals The Diamond And Leaves The Housemates Confused

The third promo has caught the viewers' attention as TTF Vasan steals the diamond and hides it in a spot he had apparently planned.

The promo ends with the housemates discovering the diamond is missing, leaving viewers curious whether his plan will succeed.

The three promos offer a mix of confrontation, elimination, and suspense as the sixth week of The Greatest Diamond Heist unfolds.

With the diamond missing and the housemates trying to figure out what happened, the task could lead to more accusations and confrontations.

Viewers can watch Bigg Boss Season 10 Tamil on Vijay TV, while JioHotstar offers 24/7 live viewing.