One of the most interesting parts of the Day 82 promos was Muniyammal's family visit.

In today's promo, Muniyammal's husband and children, along with Jason's wife, are seen entering the house to meet their loved ones.

The Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 house witnessed heartwarming, emotional moments in the latest Day 82 promos, as Family Week continued to bring contestants closer to their loved ones.

Her husband and children entered the Bigg Boss house, allowing her to spend some time with her loved ones.

Bigg Boss asked Muniyammal how important her husband and children are in her life, and she proudly spoke about her son, appreciating the role he played in her life, as he taught her how to behave and live.

The arrival of Muniyammal's family also brought an emotional atmosphere to the entire house.

Jason's Wife Enters The Bigg Boss House

Another interesting highlight from the promos would be Jason's family visit.

His wife entered the Bigg Boss house, and during her visit, Bigg Boss asked her about Jason and his importance in her life.

In response, she opened up about their relationship and shared their life story, giving viewers a glimpse into their journey together.

Her words and the way she spoke about Jason made the interaction particularly special.

It was a heartfelt moment that highlighted the love, understanding, and connection they share as a couple.

For Jason, seeing his wife inside the house was undoubtedly memorable, especially after spending so many days away from his family.

Family Week Turns Wholesome And Emotional

With Muniyammal's husband and children and Jason's wife entering the house, Day 82 brought some of the most wholesome moments of this week's Family Week.

While the contestants have been dealing with tasks, nominations, and the pressure of the competition, these family visits have given them a much-needed emotional break.

More importantly, the interactions have allowed viewers to understand the contestants beyond their game inside the house.

Viewers can watch Bigg Boss Season 10 Tamil on Vijay TV, while JioHotstar offers 24/7 live viewing.